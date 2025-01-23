Man Of Many Talents Jaaved Jaaferi To Be Seen In ‘Oops! Ab Kya?’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Jaaved Jaaferi will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming title 'Oops! Ab Kya?' The show promises to serve a hearty dose of love, laughter, and chaos as the quirky comedy follows the rollercoaster life of a young woman whose perfectly planned world spirals into comic madness after an accidental artificial insemination. What makes it even more intriguing? The donor is her current boss.

The show also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela.

The series weaves a heartwarming tale of three generations of women navigating tradition, modernity, and love, all in the most unexpected circumstances.

Talking about the project, Shweta Basu Prasad said, "It's a beautiful story about how life throws curveballs and how we deal with them. Playing this character was such a joy because Roohi's bold, vulnerable, and hilariously relatable. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in her and fall in love with the madness of it all. This one's a treat”.

'Oops! Ab Kya?' is set to stream on February 20 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jaaved Jaaferi is a man of many talents. He played Charlie Anna in the animated film 'Roadside Romeo', a collaborative effort of Yash Raj Films and Disney. He has commentated on the Japanese TV show 'Takeshi's Castle'. He was also the judge for Karaoke World Championships India with Manasi Scott, music director Raju Singh, Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, founder and organizer of KWC INDIA, Savio Paul D'sa, Leslie Lewis, Remo Fernandes, and Sunita Rao.

Jaffrey has hosted award shows including IIFA. He has also appeared in the Pakistani programme Loose Talk, portraying various characters from India.

The film 'Meri Jung', released in 1985, gave him his first opportunity to enact the role of a villain and showcase his dancing prowess on screen.