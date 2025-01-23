Dr. Timothy Mcauley Selected As Top Business Innovator And Top 50 Fearless Leaders By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Timothy McAuley, Founder and CEO of Change Environmental, was recently selected as Top Business Innovator Of The Year and Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. In addition, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for the Top 50 Fearless Leaders.All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.These special honorees of Top 50 Fearless Leaders are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025./award-galaWith over 2 decades of experience, Dr. McAuley is a highly esteemed scholar and accomplished environmentalist renowned for his expertise in several fields. He has a distinguished reputation and is well acknowledged as an authority in the field of air quality and the evaluation of human health exposure and risk. Dr. McAuley has assumed leadership roles, provided guidance, and offered expertise in a multitude of environmental consulting and research projects, both nationally and internationally. Furthermore, Dr. McAuley has been recognized for his expertise and has been asked to deliver keynote speeches, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the worldwide environmental discourse.Dr. McAuley's impressive repertoire of prior roles have included but are not limited to sitting on the esteemed Transportation Research Board, Committee on Transportation and Air Quality at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, the American Chemical Society Committee on Environmental Initiatives, and the Scientific Advisory Board of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Furthermore, he has the esteemed position of being a peer-elected member of many subcommittees at the National Academies, namely in the domains of aviation, transportation, air quality, indoor air quality, exposure assessment, and human health. Additionally, he now holds positions as an elected member of the Research Committee of the Indoor Environmental Standards Organization, Vice Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee on Air and Waste Management, Vice Chair of the AB-1 Particulate Matter Committee on Air and Waste Management, and Treasurer of the International Society for Exposure Science.Before embarking on his professional career, Dr. McAuley obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Environmental Science and Engineering, as well as his Master of Science degree in Chemistry, from Clarkson University. Additionally, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from The College of Saint Rose. He also has certificates in ATSDR and Risk Assessment Phase I and II Remediation.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. McAuley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2023, he was awarded Top Global CEO of the Year in Environmental Consulting. Last year he was awarded Top Environmental Consulting Expert of the Decade. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selections of Top Business Innovator and Top 50 Fearless Leaders.In addition to his successful career, Dr. McAuley has accumulated over two decades of experience collaborating with several firms and organizations, offering professional guidance and technical proficiency in addressing a diverse array of urgent global environmental challenges. He has gained significant recognition for his expertise as an environmental leader who employs strategic and forward-thinking approaches. He customizes his strategies to suit the unique requirements of each client, aiming to achieve comprehensive and attainable outcomes. To accomplish this, he utilizes a range of environmental models and tools, enabling him to effectively identify, manage, and address any technical or compliance issues that may arise.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. McAuley for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. McAuley attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. 