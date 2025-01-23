Kremlin Responds To Trump's Sanction Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on yesterday's statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he called for an immediate end to the war against Ukraine and threatened Russia with sanctions and new tariffs.

This was reported by the BBC Russian service, Ukrinform saw.

"We see no particularly new elements here. You know that Trump, in his first term, was the American president who most often resorted to sanctions methods. He likes these methods. At least he liked them during his first presidency," Peskov said.

He added that the Russian side "is very closely monitoring all the rhetoric, all the statements, and thoroughly recording all the nuances."

According to Peskov, no signals have been received yet from Washington to resume dialogue between Russia and the U.S.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on social media that he“loves” the Russian people and that he is“not looking to hurt” Russia but will have no choice but to introduce "high level of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on goods from Russia if Moscow snubs a peace agreement in Ukraine.