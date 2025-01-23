Oscar 2025 Official Nomination List Out

(MENAFN- IANS) The wait is finally over! The nominations for 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.

Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes for "Concave"

Sebastian Stan for "The Apprentice"

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison for "Anora"

Demi Moore for "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here"

Best Picture:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"The Complete Unknown"

"Concave"

"Dune: Part two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Directing:

Sean Baker for "Anora"

Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist"

James Mangold for "The Complete Unknow"

Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance"

Animated Feature Film:

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

International Feature Film:

"I'm Still Here"

"The Girl With The Needle"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Flow"

Documentary Short Film:

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments Of A Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Documentary Feature:

"Black Box Diaries"

"No other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

This year's Original Song :

"EL MAL"

"The Journey"

"Like A Bird"

"MI Camino"

"Never Too Late"

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande for "Wicked"

Felicity Jones for "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini for "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Pérez"

Original Screenplay:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance"

Adapted Screenplay:

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Animated Short Film:

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Live Action Short Film:

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not A Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.