Verizon Frontline Delivers FDNY A Critical Communications Upgrade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced the completion of a communications upgrade for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), replacing a legacy central exchange (Centrex) phone system with a more modern solution.

FDNY selected Verizon Frontline to provide an advanced, secure, and reliable connectivity solution after deciding to upgrade their Centrex system. Verizon Frontline delivered One Talk T67 LTE devices to serve as the new Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution.

The FDNY has migrated over 2,500 existing Centrex telephone lines to Verizon's One Talk wireless desktop devices within the past year, with the majority located at FDNY Headquarters.

According to the FDNY, the agency has been operationally assessing the solution for several months at various FDNY locations (Firehouses, EMS Stations, etc.) and have found that the devices have proven reliable.

The new system is designed to help enable every person in the agency–from office workers at their desks running operations to fire marshals protecting the five boroughs in the field–to reliably communicate with each other at any time.

“Having the largest fire department in the United States choose us to help it accomplish its mission is a true honor,” said Alex Sims, a Verizon Business Client Executive for New York City.“Working with, and through, our partner vendors and Verizon solutions architects, we were able to meet the short timeline to implement this solution so the FDNY could continue to serve and protect the citizens of New York's five boroughs.”

The FDNY responds to millions of emergency calls each year across NYC's 302 square miles. The department has 218 firehouses, 39 EMS stations, and additional support facilities like fleet services, fire alarm and emergency medical dispatch, and health services.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

