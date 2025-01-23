Tive Secures $40 Million In Series C Funding Led By Wil & Sageview Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted by over 900 customers, Tive will use the funding to accelerate growth and enhance its leadership in and logistics visibility technology

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in chain and logistics visibility technology, has closed a $40 million to bring groundbreaking real-time shipment tracking and monitoring solutions to the industry. The Series C funding round was led by WiL (World Innovation Lab) and Sageview Capital , with participation from AVP , RRE Ventures , Two Sigma Ventures , Qualcomm Ventures , Fifth Wall , Supply Chain Ventures , and Sorenson Capital .

Tive helps supply chain and logistics teams improve risk management, on-time performance, customer experience, and quality assurance by monitoring the real-time location and condition of in-transit shipments around the globe-across all modes of transportation. Tive's end-to-end visibility solution includes innovative multi-sensor trackers, an intuitive and intelligent cloud platform, and an optional professional services team that monitors shipments in real time 24/7.

“In a rapidly emerging world operated by AI agents and large-scale automation, the supply chain and logistics industry is poised to undergo a paradigm shift. This shift rests upon one fundamental need: high-quality, ground truth data captured from each individual shipment,” said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO of Tive.“The original hypothesis of Tive was that the primary source of data, generated directly from the shipments themselves, is what matters the most-and from that data all the applications, insights, and algorithms needed to run best-in-class supply chains would be built. Armed with this Series C capital infusion, we are excited to embark in the new chapter of Tive: to build the next-gen innovative solutions that will help our customers run their supply chains even more efficiently.”

In 2024, Tive added over 350 new customers from across the globe, and today, more than 900 businesses-across industries including life sciences and pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, and high-value goods-trust Tive to monitor, analyze, and optimize millions of shipments globally.

“The logistics industry is quickly realizing they can now have real-time location, temperature, shock, and light exposure tracking at an affordable cost, and Tive has emerged as the leading innovator in the space,” said Andy Cohen, Partner at WiL.“We're excited to help Tive continue to expand globally and add value to customers both from trackers and the data they generate.”

“Tive's commitment to solving the toughest supply chain challenges is what sets them apart,” said Dean Nelson, Senior Partner at Sageview Capital.“This funding will allow Tive to push supply chain industry boundaries even further by delivering real-time shipment visibility and actionable insights to customers around the world. Sageview Capital is excited to partner with Krenar and the entire team at Tive to support their growth ambitions.”

Tive's momentum aligns with its growing focus on sustainability. Through its Green Program , the company nearly doubled the number of returned and recycled trackers in the past year. Tive also introduced the inaugural Green Impact Leader Awards to honor organizations setting a new standard in reducing e-waste through recycling trackers. In December 2024, Tive announced that it sold its 2 millionth tracker , only 13 months after having sold its millionth tracker.

