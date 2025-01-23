Referees For Azerbaijan Premier League Matches Announced
Date
1/23/2025 9:06:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Referee appointments for Round XX matches of the Azerbaijan
Premier League have been announced, Azernews
reports.
The opening match between the teams " Shamakhi" and " Zira" has
been assigned to Ingilab Mammadov.
FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will referee the match "
Sabail"-Kapaz" , and Elchin Masiyev will referee the match "
Sabah"- "Sumgayit" .
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109122306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.