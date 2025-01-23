Cresta Unveils AI Analyst, Empowering Organizations To Uncover Insights From Customer Conversations At Unparalleled Speeds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With traditional analytics platforms, it can be incredibly time and cost-intensive for organizations to derive basic-level insights from their conversational data. These platforms tend to only provide businesses with surface-level insights and often result in businesses spending weeks or months manually analyzing conversations. Additionally, other natural-language insight tools simply process transcripts with off-the-shelf large language models, resulting in unstructured, wall-of-text insights with little or no sourcing – exposing customers to inaccurate answers from AI hallucinations.

AI Analyst allows business leaders to ask questions about customer conversations in natural language, providing them with clear, structured answers that surface key findings, an explanation of reasoning, and links to supporting evidence. With this information, Cresta customers are armed with the latest data-backed insights to drive change at scale.

With AI Analyst, customers can:



Save time and money by reducing reliance on in-house and external analyst teams to review customer conversations.

Get answers to questions in minutes, not weeks or months, so they can make data-driven decisions based on the latest information. Act on those answers with coaching, quality management, real-time guidance, virtual agent automation – all within the Cresta platform.

"Metrigy's research shows that more than 50% of companies are relying on AI-based interaction analytics-and for good reason," says Robin Gareiss, CEO of Metrigy. "This data is golden, providing rich insights into the actual customer experience. Cresta's AI Analyst provides a way for any employee to probe into customer interactions and learn the root cause of emerging trends. The approach Cresta has designed to analyze the data results in more accurate answers from the LLM, which is obviously key as companies take action on the findings."

Cresta customer Brinks Home is using AI Analyst to identify call drivers, customer needs, winning agent behaviors, and more.

"As we have continued to improve & digitize the customer experience, the calls that remain are increasingly complex," said Philip Kolterman, Chief Information Officer at Brinks Home. "It's almost impossible to get a satisfying answer from agent-captured call drivers and trouble coding. Even with legacy transcription and analysis, really getting to the nuance required manual review of samples of call transcripts. I'm thrilled to see natural language insights come online. In one well-structured prompt, the AI can be used to mine for every call that matches the scenario and then analyze those calls for the patterns of behavior that represent the real experience."

Along with the introduction of AI Analyst, Cresta has also made significant enhancements to existing solutions offered within the company's AI-powered contact center analytics suite, Cresta Insights. These enhancements include:



New AI-inferred outcomes for case resolution and customer experience in Outcome Insights – no more need for low response-rate surveys or inaccurate disposition notes.

New enhancements to Topic Discovery , allowing customers to see top conversation reasons and FAQs – and how agents are fielding them – at a glance, and overlay outcomes like sales & resolution to quickly spot problem areas.

Enhancements to Behavior Discovery to help customers uncover "unknown unknowns" in agents' behavioral patterns during conversations. An all-new Dashboard Builder so customers can build and share customized reporting and charts for better tracking and communication.

"With AI Analyst and Insights, businesses can find out what's really happening in their conversations, just by asking questions," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "From strategic priorities, to operational fixes, to agent best practices, we're surfacing reality in real-time. And, by getting rid of the friction and letting anyone ask questions and find what they need, every part of the organization benefits-not just the contact center."

To learn more about AI Analyst and Cresta Insights, please visit .

About Cresta:

Cresta is on a mission to turn every customer conversation into a competitive advantage by unlocking the true potential of the contact center. Cresta's platform combines the best of AI and human intelligence to help contact centers discover customer insights and behavioral best practices, automate conversations and inefficient processes, and empower every team member to work smarter and faster. Powering customer experiences for companies like Cox Communications, Hilton, and CarMax, Cresta helps turn every conversation into an opportunity. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

