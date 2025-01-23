Driving Change: Strategic Vision Predicts The Gas-Powered Owners Most Ready To Embrace Evs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a rapid shift in U.S. policy toward electrification, U.S. consumers' values and priorities regarding Electric (EV), and the growth of EVs in other global markets such as China (including Plug-In EVs), preparing product strategy for the near and long-term future has been troublesome. However, Strategic Vision's latest New Vehicle Experience Study (NVES) provides an in-depth look at which gas-powered vehicle owners are most likely to make the leap to electric vehicles (EVs) and which remain loyal to traditional types. This also includes how to entice a gas-powered owner to switch and why others have already made the change. The findings are revealing and crucial for automakers planning their next move in an increasingly competitive EV market.

The study examined gas-powered vehicle buyers from 2023 and 2024 without EVs in their homes. Strategic Vision's proprietary EV Future Propensity Score (FPS) examines key indicators, such as stated interest in an EV as their next or future vehicle, previous shopping consideration lists, and current attitudes and priorities, to help identify the vehicle owners most likely to embrace EVs in the future.

Sporty Cars and Compact Models Lead the EV Revolution

Unsurprisingly, vehicles renowned for their sporty performance and compact design dominate the list of those with the highest EV FPS. These models resonate with the key strengths of EVs: immediate acceleration, advanced technology, and forward-thinking design. The MINI Cooper 4-door Hardtop leads the pack, with the highest FPS of 116. Its appeal lies in its fun-to-drive nature, compact size, and strong brand identity-all traits that align with the ethos of modern EVs, especially Tesla.

Other notable models include the Mazda Miata MX-5 (FPS 105), which caters to buyers seeking thrilling performance paired with sleek aesthetics. The MINI Cooper Clubman (FPS 104) and Volvo XC90 (FPS 103) further illustrate that premium and sporty vehicles are a natural fit for the EV transition. Luxury brands also featured more prominently as models like the BMW Z4 Roadster (FPS 101), Audi A5/S5/RS5 Sportback (FPS 101), and Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet (FPS 99) highlight how performance-oriented luxury vehicles can attract EV-curious buyers. These cars deliver exhilarating performance today while hinting at the even greater potential of EVs to enhance the driving experience.

The Challenges for Trucks and Domestic Sedans

In contrast, trucks and certain domestic sedans face significant hurdles in the EV transition. The Nissan Rogue Sport is at the bottom of the FPS rankings, followed closely by the Dodge Charger and the GMC Acadia. These vehicles represent segments where buyers are less swayed by the benefits of EVs and remain deeply connected to traditional powertrains. Other low scorers include Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Chevrolet Tahoe, both of which cater to customers prioritizing off-road capability, towing power, and long-distance range - areas where EV technology has yet to match consumer expectations fully.

Understanding the EV Divide

EVs' strengths align with what buyers of high-performing cars already value: quick acceleration, quiet operation, and cutting-edge features that are more easily delivered with an electrified vehicle. On the other hand, truck buyers and gas-powered vehicle enthusiasts often prioritize visceral engine sounds, towing capacity, and nostalgia, qualities EVs are still working to replicate or reimagine.

For example, the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, both iconic for their roaring engines, rank among the least likely to switch to EVs. Similarly, budget-conscious vehicles like the Ford Escape (FPS 21) and Chevrolet Trailblazer (FPS 19) highlight the importance of affordability in persuading more buyers to consider EVs. This doesn't mean that there isn't a path for Dodge to find success in sales with EVs. "It is essential that Dodge understands the values and motivations that will get consumers to consider a Dodge EV, and – spoiler alert – it isn't environmental friendliness," notes Christopher Chaney, Strategic Vision Senior Vice President.

Opportunities for Automakers

This data offers invaluable insights for automakers. Models like the MINI Cooper and Mazda Miata show how EVs can appeal to buyers seeking agility and excitement. Meanwhile, brands like BMW and Audi illustrate the untapped potential for premium EVs that deliver top-tier performance. The challenge for trucks and domestic sedans lies in overcoming perceptions of EV limitations. Advancements in towing capacity, range, and durability could help close the gap. Subaru offers a noteworthy example of bridging the divide. The Subaru Ascent's FPS indicates that nearly 1 in 4 owners are actively researching EVs for their next purchase, showcasing how adventure-oriented brands can tap into eco-conscious buyers without losing their rugged appeal.

A Roadmap for EV Adoption

Alexander Edwards, President of Strategic Vision, emphasized the importance of these findings. "The data reveals a clear pattern: EV adoption isn't just about technology; it's about aligning with the values and priorities of specific consumer segments. Automakers must tailor their messaging and product offerings to resonate with these groups if they want to accelerate EV adoption. It is about offering a vehicle that isn't a compromise with range, price, and refueling, but the best-in-class vehicle of acceleration, innovation, and personalization."

Strategic Vision is a consulting and advisory services firm specializing in understanding and predicting consumer preferences, loyalty, and advocacy through ValueCentered Psychology®. For additional insights and data from the 2024 New Vehicle Experience Study, please contact Alexander Edwards or Christopher Chaney at (858) 576-7141 or visit our website at .

