ELATEC Strengthens Global Presence With Regional Hub In Dubai

ELATEC, a leading global provider of user authentication and
identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a significant step
forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new office
in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, this
new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support the company's
growing customer base and partners across the Middle East. The
operations, led by Managing Director Carsten Hoersch, are set to drive
innovative, secure, and tailored access control solutions in the region.
A Strategic Milestone in the Middle East
Gerhard Burits, CEO of the ELATEC Group, emphasized the strategic
importance of this expansion:“Our new presence in the GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) demonstrates our commitment to strengthening
relationships with regional partners and addressing market-specific
needs. This move aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide secure,
flexible, and future-ready solutions. The Dubai office is a vital
addition to our global network and will act as a springboard for further
growth in this dynamic region.”
The Middle East is a region of rapid development and innovation, and
ELATEC's new office demonstrates the company's commitment to
identification technologies that empower customers to deliver advanced
solutions to their markets.
Driving Localized Solutions and Collaboration
With the launch of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, the company aims to
foster closer collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, distributors,
and other local stakeholders. This local presence allows ELATEC to
address specific market demands and offer enhanced customer support and
faster response times.
Carsten Hoersch, Managing Director of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE,
shared his vision for the new office:“Establishing a local hub in the
United Arab Emirates enables us to work hand-in-hand with our partners
and customers, developing innovative solutions that add real value to
their businesses. Our focus is on building trust, delivering top-tier
support, and driving advancements in secure and seamless access
technology tailored to the region's unique requirements.”
About ELATEC
ELATEC is a leading global provider of user authentication and
identification solutions. Together with its global partners, the company
develops innovative and future-proof access systems. Combining
pioneering universal readers, advanced authentication software, and
world-class service and support, ELATEC delivers secure, flexible
solutions that transform access management-from physical access control
to digital access management, machine authentication, secure printing,
EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio of
multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies
(including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and is remotely configurable
and updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to
evolving market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and
organizations to design customized access solutions that enhance
security, improve user convenience, and simplify management. Founded in
1988 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 19
locations worldwide. For more information, visit .
Suited Pictures (Copyright ELATEC):
Press contact ELATEC GmbH:
Anna Vanessa Evertz
Zeppelinstraße 1
82178 Puchheim Germany
Tel.: +49895529961-135
E-Mail: ...
