Student Showcase And March To The Statehouse Returns For School Choice Week Celebration

More than 1,000+ attendees expected at high-energy, student-centered celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in South Carolina will show up and show out for school choice at their state capitol this School Choice Week, reprising a long-running tradition. On Jan. 30, the Charleston RISE-planned celebration will begin with a talent showcase, then feature a spirit-filled march to the Statehouse, a proclamation from Gov. McMaster, and moving speeches by families benefitting from school choice.

The festivities will kick off at 9:00 a.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center with a showcase of talented students from across the state. Members of the public and press are encouraged to join in the march to the Statehouse, which will start at 10:45 from the USC Alumni Center. More than a dozen schools, including public charter schools and private schools, will be participating in the day's events.

Governor Henry McMaster has officially proclaimed January 26 through February 1 as School Choice Week in South Carolina, emphasizing the importance of educational options in shaping the future of the state's students.

"School choice is about empowering families and giving every child the opportunity to succeed in the environment that fits them. Every student deserves a great education and one that will set them up to fulfill their dreams," said Cheryl Cromwell, executive director of Charleston RISE and the event's organizer.

This celebration is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 27,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. In South Carolina, 470 celebrations will take place during the Week.

Charleston RISE is a grassroots organization committed to empowering families and advocating for educational equity.

Location Details:

The starting location is the USC Alumni Center located at 900 Senate St Columbia, SC 2920. The second location is the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse located at 100 Gervais St Columbia, SC 29208.

For more information and to RSVP, visit: schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-south-carolina-capitol-celebration.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

