Images from Gaza’s Saraya Square provide reminder of potential aftermath should Hamas remain in control

(MENAFN) As the war draws to a close, images from Gaza’s Saraya Square provide a stark reminder of the potential aftermath should Hamas remain in control. Armed resistance groups continue to rally in the streets, showing no sign of backing down. In a previous article from May 2024, the idea of forming a regional coalition led by the United States to replace Hamas and govern Gaza for a decade was presented. However, last year revealed that this solution is no longer feasible.



Three main post-war scenarios have emerged, none of which are ideal. The first involves a quick return to the pre-war situation, where reconstruction efforts would be overshadowed by the rebuilding of tunnels and weapons factories, further enabling Hamas' activities. The second is Israeli military rule, which has been attempted in both Gaza and the West Bank. This approach would have disastrous economic, political, and ethical consequences. The third option is to place the Palestinian Authority (PA) in charge, despite its corrupt and authoritarian nature. The PA lacks significant public support and has been criticized for its incitement and reliance on security services to maintain control.



Despite these flaws, most leaders agree that the PA is the lesser evil compared to the other options. However, improvements could be made if certain factors align. Mahmoud Abbas' leadership must be replaced, and there should be pressure on Gaza to make necessary changes, such as halting payments to martyrs' families. Additionally, the return of Donald Trump to the White House could play a key role, as he has expressed opposition to Hamas and a desire to see the PA take responsibility for Gaza. If international cooperation can be achieved, it may be possible to create a version of the PA that focuses on security coordination with Israel and refrains from incitement.

