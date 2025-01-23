Sol Agora Secures $133M To Finance 40,000 Brazilian Solar Home Projects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sol Agora, Brookfield's fintech arm, has secured R$800 million ($133 Million) to finance solar projects in Brazil. The company plans to fund 40,000 small and medium-sized residential solar installations.



This move comes as Brazil's solar energy expects R$40 billion ($7 Billion) in investments this year. The funding stems from Sol Agora's third Fundo de Investimento em Direito Creditório (FIDC), fully anchored by an international bank.



The fund may grow to R$1 billion ($167 Million) to accommodate more institutional investors. This expansion reflects the high demand for solar financing in Brazil's energy sector.



Since its 2022 launch, Sol Agora has granted R$1.2 billion ($200 Million) in financing. The company projects to provide R$1.2 billion ($200 Million) in credit for 2025, bringing its total financing to R$2.4 billion ($400 Million).



This growth surpasses Sol Agora's initial five-year goal of R$1.9 billion ($317 Million). Sol Agora's conservative lending approach has proven successful. The company approves less than 10% of the R$1.1 billion ($183 Million) in monthly credit requests it receives.







This strategy helps maintain a strong portfolio and generate sustainable returns. The solar energy sector in Brazil faces competition from established banks and other fintechs.

Accelerating Solar Energy

Santander, BTG Pactual, and Portal Solar offer specific solar energy credit programs. This competitive landscape drives innovation and accessibility in solar financing. Brazil aims to boost its renewable energy share to 45% by 2030, up from 22% in 2022.



The country plans to reduce emissions by 48% by 2025 and 53% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. It also targets net-zero emissions by 2050. Companies like Sol Agora play a crucial role in Brazil's energy diversification and sustainability efforts.



By providing accessible financing options, they accelerate solar power adoption across the country. This shift towards cleaner energy sources addresses climate change challenges and builds a more sustainable future for Brazil.

MENAFN23012025007421016031ID1109121436