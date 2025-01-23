Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market To Hit USD 1199.4 Million By 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Share & Size Report

The Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market is growing due to rising concerns over pollution, climate change, and air quality monitoring.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market size was USD 600 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1199.4 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Rising Demand for NDIR Sensors Drives Market Growth in Environmental and Health MonitoringThe NDIR sensor market is expanding rapidly, driven by global environmental regulations targeting air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Industries like manufacturing and mining have increased the focus on workplace safety, which in turn increases demand for gas detection solutions. NDIR sensors are widely used in air quality monitoring stations for ozone and carbon monoxide gas measurement, thereby helping in controlling pollution. The non-invasive breath analysis using NDIR technology also has promising potential in early disease diagnosis through biomarkers in exhaled breath, such as diabetes and lung cancer.Get a Sample PDF of Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Honeywell-S+S Regeltechnik-Nano Environmental Technology-Emerson Electric-Cubic Sensor and Instrument-Amphenol-Senseair AB-Dynament-MIPEX TECHNOLOGY-Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical ElectronicsSegment AnalysisBy Gas Type:Carbon Dioxide is projected to hold the largest market share in 2023. This is largely attributed to growing climate change concerns and the urgent need to track emissions of CO2 in the automobile, health, and agriculture sectors. Environmental regulations that severely restrict the emission of CO2 are in turn driving the demand for accurate and reliable CO2 sensors, which make NDIR technology an indispensable tool for monitoring greenhouse gases.Similarly, Carbon Dioxide monitoring is very important in healthcare, especially in the management of patients' respiration and anesthesia. In agriculture, the monitoring of Carbon Dioxide levels is used to optimize greenhouse gas emissions and ensure sustainable farming practices.By Industry Vertical:In 2023, The Automotive and Transportation segment currently dominates the NDIR market. The automotive segment was also worth USD 135.0 million, making it one of the most important in the industry. One of the primary reasons the automotive industry uses NDIR sensors is for controlling emissions through the monitoring of CO2 levels and other pollutants.The Industrial and Manufacturing segment is rapidly expanding in the Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market in the forecasted period due to the rising demand for precise environmental monitoring and emission control. NDIR sensors are crucial in detecting and measuring gases, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, and improving safety.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Gas TypeCarbon DioxideHydrocarbonsRefrigerantAcetyleneEthyleneSulphur HexafluorideCarbon MonoxideAnestheticVOCsHydrogen SulphideChlorineBy Product TypeFixedPortableBy ApplicationMonitoringHVACDetection & AnalysisBy Industry VerticalAutomotive & TransportationOil & GasIndustrial & ManufacturingFood Processing & StorageChemicalsMedicalEnvironmentalOthersKey Regional DevelopmentsThe Asia Pacific region has seen remarkable growth in the NDIR market, holding more than 40% of the market share in 2023. NDIR technology is fast gaining acceptance in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea due to industrialization and economic growth. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's biggest automobile manufacturers, such as in China and India, where NDIR sensors play a key role in monitoring and controlling emissions. Cities in the region are also embracing smart city initiatives with NDIR sensors as part of their infrastructure for real-time environmental monitoring and enhanced public safety.North America is also poised for significant growth in the NDIR market, with a projected market share of approximately 30% during the forecasted period from 2024 to 2032. The region owns a strong industrial base, and concentrates on environmental compliance, and technologies, positioning it as the market leader for the NDIR market. North America is represented by the most advanced companies that specialize in automation, robotics, and sensor technologies and therefore present the region with a technological advantage to develop and integrate more sophisticated NDIR.Purchase Single User PDF of Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Forecast Report @Recent Developments-Honeywell Internationalintroduced the SentAir EC4 NDIR CO2 sensor in February 2024, specifically designed for commercial buildings. This sensor is expected to enhance demand-controlled ventilation, optimize energy efficiency, and improve indoor air quality.-Senseair ABunveiled its innovative Sunrise CO2 sensor in January 2024 at the AHR 2024 conference. This new sensor is expected to revolutionize HVAC systems by improving energy efficiency and enhancing indoor air quality, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable building solutions.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segmentation, by Gas TypeChapter 8. Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segmentation, by Product TypeChapter 9. Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Segmentation, by Industry VerticalChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

