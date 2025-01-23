Global Coupling Agents Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1,030.6 Million By 2034, Driven By A 5.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coupling Agents Market

Global Coupling Agents to Grow Steadily, Fuelled by Resin Innovations, Emerging Economies, and Silane Adoption | Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global coupling agents market was valued at US$ 603.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).Coupling agents improve the adhesive between two dissimilar materials improving their strength and overall performance. As a result, they are highly demanded and utilized by major industries such as automotive, construction applications and electronics. In automotive applications, they enhance material properties, while in construction industry they improve the strength and durability of concrete and composite materials.Coupling agents play an important role in the production of more efficient and strong products as the demand for lightweight and sustainable materials increases. Their role in improving adhesion and material properties continues to drive the market's growth across various industries.Companies are expanding their operations to meet the specific needs of each industry due to the flexibility of coupling agent solutions, further driving the growth of the global coupling agents market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global coupling agents market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 1,030.6 million by 2034The market created an opportunity of US$ 131.63 million growing at a CAGR of 9% between 2019 to 2024North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 21% in 2034Predominating market players include Evonik Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Momentive Performance Material Holdings LLC, DowDupont, Wacker Chemie AG among others.Sulphur Silane type of coupling agents are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 103.3 million between 2024 and 2034North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 258.9 million collectively from 2024 to 2034.Sustainability and Demand for High-Performance Materials Drive Growth, With Companies Focusing on Eco-Friendly, Advanced Solutions, says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Coupling Agents Market:Evonik Industries; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd; Momentive Performance material holdings LLC; DowDupont; Wacker Chemie AG; Gelest Inc.; WD Silicone Company; Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd; Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd; Other Prominent Players.Market Development:To strengthen their position in the global market, key players have been focusing on expansion strategies, product innovations, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships. These companies aim to capture an increasing share in a rapidly growing demand for coupling agents in growth industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and plastics. They offer advanced coupling technologies, boost product performance, and ensure strict compliance with sustainability and regulatory standards to meet the increased need for use of high-performance materials in a variety of applications.In December 2024, Dowdupont announced the completion of its sale of the flexible packaging laminating adhesives business within its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment to Arkema, a global leader in specialty materials, for US$ 150 million. The sale encompasses Dow's Solvent-Based and Solvent Less Laminating Adhesives, as well as Heat Seal Coating product portfolios. This sale, combined with the earlier acquisition of Circulus, a mechanical recycling company, reflects Dow's ongoing efforts to refine its portfolio in alignment with its strategic focus on growth and sustainability initiatives, particularly in the circular economy space.Coupling Agents Market News:In July 2024, scientists at Yokohama National University announced a breakthrough in greener chemical synthesis. They discovered a bimetallic RhRu catalyst that efficiently drives ester-producing Cross-Dehydrogenative Coupling (CDC) processes, which are critical in industries such as medicines and polymers. Previously, these reactions required hazardous oxidants, but the new catalyst just requires molecular oxygen, making the process safer and more environmentally friendly. This advancement not only provides a cleaner alternative for ester manufacturing, but it also has the potential to affect other industrial chemical processes, boosting greener chemistry.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global coupling agents market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Sulphur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane, and Other Types), Application (Rubber & Plastic, Fibre Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, and Other Application), End Use (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, and Other), and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global high carbon steel grit market was valued at US$ 2,464.3 million in 2024 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% to end up at US$ 4,169.6 million by 2034The global Oxirane market was valued at US$ 41.4 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to end up at US$ 64.8 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. The global high carbon steel grit market was valued at US$ 2,464.3 million in 2024 and will expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% to end up at US$ 4,169.6 million by 2034The global Oxirane market was valued at US$ 41.4 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to end up at US$ 64.8 billion by 2034.

