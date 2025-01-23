President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Turkish President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 23, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani President expressed his deepest condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Türkiye's Bolu province, which resulted in numerous casualties.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant mercy to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned that he had sent a letter of condolence to the President of Türkiye on January 21 regarding the tragedy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude for the attention and condolences, emphasizing that Türkiye and Azerbaijan always stand by each other and will continue to do so in the future.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations.