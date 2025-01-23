President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Turkish President Erdogan
1/23/2025 5:08:38 AM
On January 23, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of
the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani President expressed his deepest condolences to
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the fire at a hotel in the
Kartalkaya ski resort in Türkiye's Bolu province, which resulted in
numerous casualties.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant mercy to those who lost
their lives in this horrific tragedy and wished a swift recovery to
the injured.
President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned that he had sent a letter
of condolence to the President of Türkiye on January 21 regarding
the tragedy.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude for the
attention and condolences, emphasizing that Türkiye and Azerbaijan
always stand by each other and will continue to do so in the
future.
During the phone conversation, the heads of state exchanged
views on various aspects of bilateral relations.
