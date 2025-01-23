(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in Export of Oil and from Nigeria is Boosting the Nigerian Oil and Gas Fishing Market Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product, Application, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nigerian oil and gas fishing market size is projected to reach US$ 64.71 million by 2031 from US$ 44.34 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023-2031.



Nigeria exports to Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America, which have rapidly increased the demand for crude oil and gas. According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, the crude oil sector is the major revenue contributor to the total exports from Nigeria, with more than 87% of the total exports in the first quarter of 2024 valued at US$ 24.2 billion. The Nigerian government is taking initiatives to facilitate the natural gas sector growth and increase gas production owing to the rise in demand for natural gas as an energy transition fuel. This fuels the drilling and production activities in onshore and offshore wells.

For instance, in March 2021, the Nigerian government launched the Decade of Gas initiative that focused on investment and planning the development of natural gas resources, increasing the export of natural gas to benefit economic growth. Such initiatives are boosting the growth of the natural gas sector and activities of exploration, drilling and production, which fuels the demand for fishing tools and services in the country. Thus, the rise in exports of crude oil and gas drives the Nigeria oil and gas fishing market.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has commenced the 2024 Licensing Round during the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas. This is one of the major steps taken by Nigeria's government to develop its oil & gas sector and draw the attention of international stakeholders. The Licensing Round provides exploration blocks with substantial economic capability, reinforced by a regulatory framework concentrated on the policies under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. The major oil & gas companies, such as TotalEnergies, are planning to leave Nigeria's onshore oil market. TotalEnergies and its partners declared the beginning of production from the Akpo West field on the PML2 license in Nigeria.

By the middle of 2024, Akpo West is anticipated to add 14,000 barrels of production per day, followed by up to ~4 million cubic meters of gas per day by 2028. Shell has declared to sell its onshore Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, to Renaissance, which is anticipated to benefit Shell's Bonga offshore platform in Nigeria's Gulf of Guinea. Key oil and gas companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Total SA, ExxonMobil, and Sterling Exploration are taking initiatives toward firming their position in the offshore oil & gas sector in Nigeria. Initiatives by the government and leading operators in the oil & gas industry are boosting the growth of the oil & gas industry in Nigeria, thereby propelling the growth of the oil & gas fishing market in the country.

The Nigerian oil and gas fishing market analysis is carried out by identifying and evaluating key players in the market. Archer Nigeria, Baker Hughes, Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria, NOV, Schlumberger, Tecon Oil Services, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Samtex Oilfield Services Nigeria and Uniterm Nigeria are among the key players covered in the Nigerian oil and gas fishing market report. The report includes growth prospects in light of current Nigerian oil and gas fishing market trends and driving factors influencing the market growth.

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Nigeria oil and gas fishing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Nigeria oil and gas fishing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth Nigeria market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 44.34 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2031 64.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Nigeria



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness by Product

3. Research Methodology

4. Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Drilling Activities in Nigeria

5.2.2 Rise in Export of Crude Oil and Gas from Nigeria

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Lack of Skilled Labors in Fishing Services

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Rise in Divestment in Onshore Oil Fields and Oil Discovery in Offshore Fields

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Government Initiatives to Boost Oil and Gas Production

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Analysis

6.1 Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Analysis - by Product

7.1 Casing Cutters

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Casing Cutters: Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Milling Tools

7.3 Overshots and Spears

7.4 Fishing Jars

7.5 Others

8. Nigeria Oil and Gas Fishing Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Onshore

8.2 Offshore

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

9.2 Company Positioning and Concentration

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

11. Company Profiles



Archer Nigeria

Baker Hughes

Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria

NOV

Schlumberger

Tecon Oil Services

Weatherford International

Halliburton

Samtex Oilfield Services Nigeria Uniterm Nigeria

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Nigerian Oil and Gas Fishing Market Size and Forecast

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900