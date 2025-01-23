Here’S How Rohman Shawl Explores Spectrum Of Humanity From Protector To Destroyer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Rohman Shawl is set to take on a compelling new character in his upcoming project,“Azaadi.”

Known for his powerful debut in the Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer“Amaran,” which has become one of the biggest successes of 2024, Rohman's portrayal of the antagonist earned him praise for his gripping action sequences.

In“Azaadi,” Rohman will be seen playing an Indian officer from Jammu & Kashmir. To celebrate India's 76th Republic Day and honour the sacrifices of Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir officers, Azaadi is based on real incidents and features a poignant narrative that highlights the untold stories of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on his journey, Rohman, who was previously in a relationship with Sushmita Sen, shared that the back-to-back release of Amaran and Azaadi has been nothing short of life-changing for him.

“In the span of two films, I traversed the spectrum of humanity, from protector to destroyer. It's been both a test and a triumph, and as a Kashmiri, these roles carry the weight of my roots, as well as the universal struggles they reflect. Looking back, I consider 2024 a year of transformation. It's the year that truly defined me as an actor. In Azaadi, I play Adnan, an honest police officer wrestling with the moral and emotional chaos of conflict, while in Amaran, I portray a terrorist, whose character is driven by darkness and desperation,” Shawl shared.

Set to release this Republic Day, "Azaadi" is inspired by real-life events and shines a light on the resilience, courage, and sacrifices of officers serving in Kashmir. Produced by Kara Studios, the film stars Mir Sarwar in a key role, with Abhimanyu Tomar making a guest appearance. The short film has already garnered praise at the Jammu Film Festival and the Jharkhand Film Festival, highlighting its powerful and impactful storytelling.

On the personal front, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen's relationship has captured public attention for years. Although they announced their breakup in 2021, the two continue to be seen together.