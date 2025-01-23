Are Public Schools Really 'Free'? Families Can Pay Hundreds Of Dollars In Voluntary Fees

Author: Emma Rowe

(MENAFN- The Conversation) As Australian families prepare for term 1, many will receive letters from their public asking them to pay fees.

While public schools are supposed to be“free”, parents are regularly asked to pay“voluntary” annual contributions. The price tag can be significant. For example, in 2023, Victorian public schools received on average A$570 per student in fees, charges and parent contributions. These voluntary fees go towards a range of items, depending on the school – and could include stationary, excursions or other resources.

This week, the Greens announced a A$10 billion election policy to address public school costs.

Are fees really voluntary at public schools, and why are schools asking parents for funds?

What's the Greens' policy?

The Greens' plan has two components. First, it would give public schools extra funding to cover school expenses, so parents would no longer be asked for voluntary contributions.

Second, the party is pledging to pay families $800 per year for every child attending a public school to cover back-to-school costs, including“uniforms, technology and school supplies”.

The Greens say this will make public schools“truly free”, adding,“public schools shouldn't need to rely on the generosity of parents”.

The policy, which has been costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office, includes $2.4 billion to end school fees and $7.6 billion for the back-to-school payment.

Greens leader Adam Bandt is hoping to negotiate with the major parties if there is a hung parliament. Con Chronis/AAP

Are fees really voluntary?

Fees at public schools are supposed to be voluntary . For example, the New South Wales Education Department notes:

But parents often receive an official letter from the school at the start of the year (on school stationary, looking like an itemised bill).

Public pressure can also be a factor. In 2019, children at Bondi Public School in Sydney received free popcorn if their parents had paid their fees.

How much are public school fees?

In a 2019 study , a colleague and I examined voluntary school fees at 150 metropolitan public schools in Melbourne between 2013 and 2016. We also studied voluntary school fees at 386 public schools in NSW over five years (2013–17). In a 2022 study , we compared these to public selective-entry schools in NSW.

While we found fees were relatively stable over our study period, there were significant differences depending on the socioeconomic status of the school (measured by asking parents their profession and level of education).

In NSW, the average annual parent contribution in a high socioeconomic status school was $1,055 per student, compared with $419 in a low socioeconomic status school.

In metropolitan Melbourne, the average annual parent contribution in a high socioeconomic status school was $1,430 per student, compared with $408 in a low socioeconomic status school. The average annual parent contribution in a selective-entry public school was $2,057.

While the precise figures will have changed since we did our study – and are likely to be higher – the comparisons are concerning. They suggest significant gaps between public schools' resources, depending on whether they are in an advantaged or disadvantaged area.

Public school fees can go towards buying resources for classrooms. Bianca De Marchi/ AAP

Schools are struggling for funds

Other research also suggests many public schools are struggling for funds. In my co-authored 2024 study , public school principals spoke of how they need to apply for competitive government grants to prop up school funds and provide basic services and building maintenance.

As part of this, principals talked about how their schools no longer had the capacity to help families in their communities. As one Victorian primary school principal told us:

Another 2024 study found NSW students are being asked to pay for core physical education lessons at public schools, which have to outsource these lessons due to teacher shortages.

The bigger picture

At a broader level, Australian schools are still not“fully funded”, according to the Gonski reforms more than a decade ago.

This is based on the“schooling resource standard”, whereby schools get funding based on the level of students' needs. So far, only public schools in the ACT have had full funding allocations (for recurrent funding) under this model.

Funding for infrastructure or capital works is done separately, and is not tied to any needs-based measure.

School fees create barriers

Some parents may be happy to pay voluntary school fees in a public school – seeing it as a way to support their children's education and the local community. Voluntary payments mean schools can afford more resources, which benefit their students.

However, the bigger issue is public schools should be accessible to everyone. Any school fees create potential barriers and access issues for families who cannot afford to pay. They also create gaps between different public schools, with some schools having far more money than others.

The solution is to ensure public schools are not only funded adequately, but robustly. At the moment, our funding system is not meeting the bare minimum agreed targets, and therefore it is unsurprising costs are being passed to parents.