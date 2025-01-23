Sanjay Puri Champions AI-Driven Transformation For Skill Development And Education At Davos 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the prestigious World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, RegulatingAI, an initiative by Knowledge Networks, strengthened its leadership role in advancing AI-powered education, workforce readiness, and economic growth. Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of Knowledge Networks, spearheaded critical discussions with top Indian leaders, including Jayant Chaudhary, Union of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India and Nara Lokesh, Minister of Information Technology, and Communications and the Human Resources Development, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.



Key discussions focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to bridge skill gaps, enhance education ecosystems, and drive sustainable economic development across India.



In a transformative dialogue with Jayant Chaudhary, Puri discussed an AI Driven Skills development initiative focused on agriculture. He also discussed building a strategic AI blueprint for Uttar Pradesh. This roadmap includes deploying AI-driven training programs, modernizing agriculture practices, and creating an ecosystem primed for global investment, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a hub for AI innovation and skill development.



Puri's conversation with Nara Lokesh centered on establishing a world-class AI university in Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious initiative aims to integrate global research standards with localized solutions, fostering a generation of AI-ready professionals equipped to lead in the technology-driven future.



Reflecting on the meetings, Sanjay Puri remarked: "AI is not just a technology-it is a catalyst for transformative change in education, workforce development, and economic progress. Our dialogues in Davos reflect a shared vision to create inclusive, sustainable AI ecosystems tailored to India's unique opportunities and challenges."



These impactful meetings underscore the mission of Knowledge Networks to connect thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive ethical and inclusive AI adoption. RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect, both key initiatives of Knowledge Networks, continue to serve as collaborative platforms to promote AI innovation, policy advocacy, and community engagement globally.



About Knowledge Networks: Knowledge Networks (KN), headquartered in the United States, is committed to making AI accessible, ethical, and impactful for all. By offering expertise and fostering collaborations, KN supports organizations in their AI transformation journeys, empowering communities worldwide.



