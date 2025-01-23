Are Ethereum Bears Ready To Strike? Anticipating A Significant Pullback

(MENAFN- Breaking) The is currently facing resistance below the $3,400 mark, showing signs of potential decline below the $3,150 support level.



Despite attempts to surpass the $3,350 and $3,400 levels, Ethereum has struggled to gain traction.

Currently, the price is trading below $3,300 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, indicating bearish signals.

A significant break occurred below a key contracting triangle with support at $3,270 on the hourly chart of /USD (data feed via Kraken ). If Ethereum manages to stay above the $3,120 support level, there could be a potential upward movement in the pair.

Breaking Support Levels for Ethereum Price

At the resistance level of $3,220, Ethereum saw a moderate uptick, but gains were limited compared to Bitcoin . The price managed to surpass the $3,300 barrier before facing bearish pressure.

Following a high at $3,361, a downward movement ensued. The price dropped below the $3,250 and $3,220 support levels, with a significant break below the contracting triangle support at $3,270 on the hourly ETH /USD chart.

Currently, Ethereum is consolidating after hitting a low of $3,201, trading below $3,300 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average. Resistance is apparent near the $3,280 level and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent downward move.

Key resistance levels to watch include $3,300, $3,350, and the critical hurdle at $3,350 for potential further gains in ETH price.

A breakthrough above $3,350 could push the price towards $3,450, potentially leading to more gains in upcoming sessions, with levels around $3,550 and $3,580 within reach.

Potential Downside for Ethereum

If Ethereum fails to breach the $3,300 resistance level, a downward trend may resume. Initial support lies at $3,200, followed by major support near $3,150.

A significant drop below $3,150 could trigger a decline towards $3,120. Further losses might drive the price towards $3,050 in the short term, with a critical support level at $3,000.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH /USD shows a growing bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH /USD is now positioned below the 50 threshold.

Key Support Level – $3,200

Key Resistance Level – $3,300

