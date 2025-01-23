TABIB Reports 24 Million Medical Applications In 2024, Marking Significant Growth
Date
1/23/2025 2:06:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In 2024, a total of 24,063,849 applications were registered in
medical institutions operating under TABIB,
Azernews reports, citing TABIB.
Some 588,431 of these applications were from inpatients, while
23,475,418 were from outpatients. The total number of applications
to medical institutions increased by 23% compared to 2022 and by
10% compared to 2023.
“In 2024, an increase was observed in the number of services
provided compared to previous years. During this period, a total of
82,426,768 medical services were delivered, including 11,202,755 to
inpatients and 71,224,013 to outpatients. The total number of
medical services provided in 2024 rose by 54% compared to 2022 and
by 21% compared to 2023.
An increase in laboratory services provided to citizens in
medical institutions was also recorded. Over the past year,
33,343,857 laboratory examinations were performed, of which
5,209,889 were for inpatients and 28,133,968 for outpatients. Thus,
the total number of laboratory services increased by 112% compared
to 2022 and by 31% compared to 2023.
There was also an increase in surgical operations and procedures
compared to previous years. In 2024, a total of 375,520 surgical
operations and procedures were performed, including 345,191 for
inpatients and 30,329 for outpatients. Compared to previous years,
surgical operations and procedures increased by 16% compared to
2022 and by 9% compared to 2023,” the report stated.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109120516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.