Verkkokauppa.Com To Publish Financial Statements Bulletin On 6 February 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 23 January 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

to publish statements bulletin on 6 February 2025

Oyj will publish the Financial statements bulletin on Thursday 6 February 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time). CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The webcast can be followed at . In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The event can be followed at .

Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at ....

The presentation material will be available at after publishing the report.

After the events, an on-demand presentation recording is available on the company's investors website.

For more information, please contact:

Oyj, Tomi Lindell, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, ... or Tel. +358 50 593 4119 is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.