PANA Holdings Takes A Major Step In Strengthening Its Sustainability Commitment By Signing A Multi-Year Deal With Accel1

Dr. Daere Akobo FCIoD, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings

ANA Holdings signs deals with Accel1 to advance ESG data management and sustainability across its subsidiaries for measurable global impact.

- Dr. Daere Akobo FCIoD, Chairman/GCEO of PANA HoldingsABUJA, NIGERIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PANA Holdings , a diversified global leader, delivering innovation and excellence across a wide range of industries, including energy, mining, power, industrial real estate, digital solutions, and agriculture, has announced a bold initiative to strengthen its commitment to sustainability by signing a multi-year deal with Accel1 to implement their innovative ESG data management platform, AccelTRACK, across all subsidiaries. This transformative step underscores the company's ambition to be a business platform of choice in Africa, with strategic global linkages as far as their eyes can see and thoughts imagine.At PANA Holdings, sustainability is not just an opportunity but a mission to lead by example and set new benchmarks for excellence. This vision is deeply rooted in the company's core values, ensuring that all operations and ventures rest on a strong and solid moral foundation.Guiding Values: The 3Cs and 3TsPana Holdings takes pride in and draws confidence from its guiding principles, which include:.The 3C's: Character, Capacity, and Commitment-fundamental traits that definethe company's actions and integrity..The 3T's: Time, Transparency, and Trust-key elements that drive trustworthinessand accountability in all endeavors.These values form the bedrock of PANA Holdings' approach to sustainability and business excellence, ensuring that its decisions positively impact communities, customers, and the environment.Paving the Path to Sustainable LeadershipPANA Holdings has structured its sustainability roadmap to deliver measurable progress while addressing global challenges like climate change. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to:.Long-term Growth: By integrating environmentally friendly technologies andfostering innovation..Customer Confidence: Demonstrating transparency and delivering auditablemetrics to meet stakeholder expectations..Global Impact: Actively contributing to the protection of ecosystems and climatechange mitigation.As part of its commitment, PANA Holdings actively engages with the socioeconomic development of macro and host communities while promoting diversity and inclusion as cornerstones of its operations. The company's strategies align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Agenda 2030, ensuring respect for human rights, health, safety, and security.Leveraging AccelTRACK for Data-Driven Progress:To support its ambitious sustainability goals, PANA Holdings has selected AccelTRACK, a leading ESG data management platform from Accel1 Inc., following a comprehensive analysis of solutions available in the market.AccelTRACK empowers PANA Holdings with:.Advanced Data Management: Streamlining ESG data collection, reporting, andanalysis for actionable insights..Transparency and Accountability: Delivering highly auditable and verifiablemetrics for stakeholders and regulators..Flexibility and Customization: Tailoring solutions to meet PANA Holdings' uniquesustainability requirements..Scalability for Growth: Supporting future expansion while adapting to evolvingESG frameworks and global standards.AccelTRACK enables PANA Holdings to integrate cutting-edge technology into its sustainability efforts, driving measurable progress and maintaining its leadership position.Dr. Daere Akobo FCIoD, Chairman/GCEO of PANA Holdings, commented on this transformative step:“At PANA Holdings, sustainability is at the heart of our mission to drive progress and deliver value not just to our stakeholders, but to the communities and environments we operate in. Our vision to be the business platform of choice in Africa, with strategic global linkages, guides every decision we make.”By leveraging data-driven insights and innovative technologies like AccelTRACK, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in addressing global challenges such as climate change, resource optimization, and economic empowerment. This step is not just about meeting regulatory requirements-it's about creating long-term impact, fostering transparency, and delivering measurable progress for a sustainable future.”Vision for the FuturePANA Holdings' vision is clear: To be a business platform of choice in Africa, with strategic global linkages as far as their eyes can see and thoughts imagine. By embedding data-driven insights into its sustainability journey, the company is poised to inspire confidence among stakeholders, drive meaningful change, and set a benchmark for sustainable business practices across Africa and beyond.About PANA HoldingsPANA Holdings is a diversified global business platform of unmatched enterprise, with a strong presence across key industries, including energy, mining, power, industrial real estate, and agriculture. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, PANA Holdings delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive growth, create value, and set new benchmarks across multiple sectors. Through strategic partnerships and unparalleled expertise, the company continues to shape industries and contribute to global progress

