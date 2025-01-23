Date
1/23/2025 1:37:23 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Africa Oil Corp. : Notes the announcement by its investee company, Impact Oil & gas Limited, regarding the approval of a dividend of approximately USD 80 million to Impact's shareholders. This dividend represents USD 0.0702 per ordinary share and will be paid from January 29, 2025, to shareholders on Impact's register at the close of business on January 20, 2025. Africa Oil Corp.
shares T are trading unchanged at $2.00.
