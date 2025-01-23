DEEDIIM Sensors Leads The Precision Inspection Market With The Launch Of Compact Machine Vision Sensors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Currently, most surface inspections are still performed through the operator's visual inspection because it is difficult to set up the illumination that can cover the complex shapes and various defect features of the target. The operator's visual inspection faces challenges in smart factory implementation, as it lacks consistency due to the subjective decision of inspectors and makes it impossible to convert the data into digital form.

These challenges can be solved with the Surf from DEEDIIM Sensors. The Surf is a surface inspection sensor, and the representative technologies are Free Illumination and Surface-Property-Imaging. The Free Illumination technology allows for flexible illumination setup and control based on the product's size, shape, and material. This makes it ideal for inspecting a wide range of targets that require different illumination conditions or complex inspection requirements. It enables the optimal illumination conditions for various surface properties using a single illumination unit. Additionally, the Surface-Property-Imaging technology, based on optical theory and mathematical algorithms, provides surface condition information, such as reflectivity, roughness, and inclination, as seven image data at once. This not only allows for the detection and classification of defects such as stains, scratches, and dents but also enables selective observation of specific defects, improving inspection efficiency while enhancing the accuracy and reliability of defect detection.

The demand for precision inspection solutions has been rapidly increasing in major industries such as electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors, and smartphones. In response to this trend, DEEDIIM Sensors is expanding its solutions with compact machine vision sensors that can meet a wide range of customer needs. The new products are designed to be used in limited space environments and are expected to receive strong demand from customers requiring precise inspection and automated quality control.

The compact models include Surf and Surf, with the additional option of coaxial illumination in the Surf and Surf models. Among them, the MS model is suitable for inspection targets with small sizes and rough surfaces, such as semiconductor, smartphone components. Additionally, the ML-C model is suitable for inspecting flat materials such as displays and films, with shiny surfaces and curved edges.

The image above shows an example of defect images captured using Surf, standing out the surface defect types such as horizontal scratches, vertical scratches, and dents that can occur on plastic molded parts. The left image was captured using normal illumination, where defects are not clearly visible due to own surface properties and regional brightness difference of the object. However, by using Surf's advanced defect detection solution, defect data can be precisely captured, and each defect type can be clearly distinguished, enabling accurate inspection.

A DEEDIIM Sensors representative stated, "The Surf compact models maximize space efficiency and inspection flexibility," adding, "We will continue to develop and provide customized precision inspection solutions to meet our customers' needs." Building on these new products, DEEDIIM Sensors is strengthening its position in the precision inspection market and is striving to provide optimal technological solutions to both domestic and international customers.

