ELECFREAKS And Sub-Brand TOOCAA Showcase Innovation At BETT 2025

ELECFREAKS is dedicated to enhancing educational experiences through the provision of cutting-edge educational products. With operations in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, the company offers a wide range of micro:bit educational kits and accessories, providing comprehensive services from R&D, to sales.

This year, ELECFREAKS is thrilled to introduce two innovative products: the Nezha Pro Breakout Board and the PlanetX Smart Brick Motor, both designed to elevate STEAM education to new heights.

The Nezha Pro Breakout Board is expertly designed to meet the creative programming needs of primary and secondary school students, offering a perfect blend of convenience and smart functionality. With 8 sensor interfaces and 4 closed-loop motor connections, all featuring reliable, anti-reverse RJ11 connectors, the board ensures a hassle-free and stable setup. The innovative color recognition system is a standout feature, helping students quickly and accurately connect the planetX sensors, which greatly improves learning efficiency. Additionally, the intuitive masterless control mode allows beginners to easily control motor movements-forward and reverse-with just a single touch, making it easy to dive into the world of creativity. Fully compatible with building block systems, this breakout board unlocks endless possibilities, fostering imagination and inspiring young minds.

Complementing the Nezha Pro is the PlanetX Smart Brick Motor, a high-torque, precision-control motor tailored for micro:bit-powered robotics and engineering projects. Its plug-and-play functionality ensures a seamless setup, while LEGO compatibility encourages hands-on creativity. With reliable performance and advanced control, this motor empowers students to delve deeper into coding, mechanics, and engineering concepts, making it an essential tool for STEAM education.

Together, these two cutting-edge products exemplify ELECFREAKS' commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and technical skills in the classroom.

Especially noteworthy is that the WRO competition kit, which is a combination of Nezha Pro and PlanetX Smart Brick Motor, has successfully broken through in the fierce global competition and has been honored as the officially designated kit of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO). Its innovative value and educational effectiveness have been recognized by international authorities. It has effectively driven the innovation in the field of educational robotics competitions, injected new vitality into the global students' technology competitions, and set an outstanding benchmark for similar products. It is expected to lead the trend of equipment selection for more competitions.

Additionally, ELECFREAKS has introduced the latest micro:bit Space Science Kit, centered on space exploration, as well as the world's first desktop bipedal robot, the micro:bit XGO Rider Kit, specifically designed for seamless integration into educational robotics projects. These intelligent new products offer enhanced performance and precision, allowing students to delve deeper into the worlds of robotics and engineering.

TOOCAA: Redefining Creation Tools

As a sub-brand of ELECFREAKS, TOOCAA is dedicated to redefining creation tools through advanced laser and computer technology. At BETT 2025, TOOCAA will showcase its flagship product, the L2 laser cutter, known for its intelligent safety system and multi-purpose functionality.

Features of the L2 Laser Cutter

The TOOCAA L2 is a desktop laser engraving and cutting machine that combines safety and precision. Equipped with patented flame detection technology, tilt detection of the machine body, and interlock functions when the lid is opened, the L2 provides users with a worry-free experience. Its modular design and Type-C smart connection herald a new era of efficient, safe, and tidy laser engraving.

Summary

ELECFREAKS is committed to advancing education technology and learning innovation. We invite visitors to the BETT exhibition to visit our booth and explore our latest products and solutions. Join us in shaping the future of education through technology.

Event Details:

Hall: Bett Hall

Stand Number: NG40

Time: 22-24 January 2025

Venue: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock

For more information:

