Idrive Logistics Secures Growth Loan From Decathlon Capital Partners

Leading fulfillment supports high-growth with non-dilutive growth-debt funding package

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDrive Logistics, a leader in and fulfillment solutions for businesses and 3PL fulfillment warehouses, has secured a growth loan from Decathlon Capital Partners. This multi-million dollar package will support iDrive's ability to meet growing customer demand, deliver expanded functionality, and provide greater value to its customers and partners.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, iDrive Logistics empowers e-commerce brands to succeed on a global scale. Through innovative, small-parcel spend management and a proprietary business intelligence platform, iDrive helps customers optimize transportation costs and improve supply chain visibility. Details of the revenue-based financing were not disclosed.

Shaun Rothwell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iDrive Logistics, said the company's mission is to revolutionize small parcel management. "When I founded iDrive Logistics in 2008, my vision was to build a team of industry experts and create a network that delivers unmatched value for our customers," Rothwell said. "Today, we've managed billions in transportation and invested heavily in infrastructure and technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Brett Haskins, Chief Operating Officer of iDrive Logistics, said the company's goal is to help e-commerce businesses provide a better overall shipping and returns experience for their customers. "This funding enables us to further develop and provide our innovative shipping technology to our customers and 3PL partners without giving up any equity or ownership of the company," Haskins said.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Decathlon is excited to be partnering with iDrive. "iDrive Logistics has built a remarkable reputation for helping e-commerce businesses succeed through their expertise and cutting-edge solutions," Borchers said. "We're excited to support their growth as they expand their offerings and continue to lead the way in supply chain innovation."

Stillwater Capital, a leading transportation and logistics mergers and acquisition advisory firm, was the exclusive financial advisor to iDrive in the transaction. Stillwater's deal team was led by Executive Vice President Jordan Nix with the support of Vice President Brad Kerkhof. "The iDrive team has built a fantastic business that solves some of the biggest e-commerce fulfillment challenges in the market," Nix said. "This investment will propel them to achieve the scale they deserve. Borchers and the Decathlon team are excellent capital partners that will help drive the business forward."

About iDrive Logistics

iDrive Logistics provides shipping and fulfillment solutions for top e-commerce brands and 3PL warehouses. With over 100 years of collective small parcel experience, iDrive specializes in small-parcel spend management and supply chain visibility, empowering customers to reduce costs and optimize operations. iDrive Logistics is a trusted partner for businesses aiming to succeed on a global scale. Learn more at .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at .

