Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting Of National Agricultural Research Institutions

(MENAFN- APO Group)

National Agricultural Research Institutions under the of held a meeting on 21 January to review the activities of 2024 and action plan for 2025. The meeting took place at the Halhale Agricultural Research Center.

Mr. Tsegay Berhane, Head of National Agricultural Research, stated that nine types of improved seeds are ready for distribution to farmers. He also noted that research conducted at the Halhale, Golij, and Shambuko Research Centers centers has shown promising results on small and resource-rich agricultural plots.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided on natural and transformative resources, crop improvement, livestock resources, agricultural engineering, food and biotechnology, ongoing research activities, and the challenges encountered.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the presentations and adopted various recommendations. These included publishing and distributing research outcomes, strengthening research on vegetables and fruits, reviving the research center in Sheib, and reinforcing research on food technology.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, called for intensified research activities on small and resource-rich agricultural plots, wild vegetables, and crop rotation. He also urged a revision of policies to improve and renovate select crops.

Minister Arefaine further emphasized the importance of engaging the public and local administrations in efforts to identify and hybridize animal types, recruiting young agricultural researchers, and reviving research activities in the eastern plains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.