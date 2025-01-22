Mary Pat Kessler Appointed Chief Of Staff To Governor Edward G. Rendell

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Mary Pat Kessler

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Pat Kessler, a distinguished leader with more than two decades of experience in organizational growth and strategic partnerships, has been appointed Chief of Staff to Edward G. Rendell, former Mayor of Philadelphia, Governor of Pennsylvania, and former Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In this pivotal role, Kessler will provide strategic guidance and operational support for Governor Rendell's ongoing initiatives, including his active board commitments, public speaking engagements, and philanthropic projects. Drawing on her proven track record of executive leadership and collaboration, she will oversee communications, event coordination, and strategic planning, further advancing the Governor's impactful legacy of driving change in the public and private sectors.

"I am honored to support Governor Rendell, a trailblazer whose leadership continues to transform cities, states, and our national political landscape," said Kessler. "I look forward to working alongside him to amplify his contributions ensuring that his vision of positive change continues to drive progress and innovation."

Kessler brings a wealth of expertise to this role, honed over decades of executive leadership, including her current position as Executive Director of the National Light Project. She has spearheaded multimillion-dollar fundraising initiatives, cultivated high-impact partnerships, and championed diversity, equity, and inclusion across various sectors. Kessler's extensive nonprofit board service, which includes roles with the YMCA of Philadelphia, the American Diabetes Association, and the Gift of Life, underscores her unwavering commitment to community and public service.

"Mary Pat is a respected leader with exceptional talent, vision, and energy," said Governor Rendell. "Her proven success in leading transformative projects and building high-performing teams make her the perfect partner as we intensify our work on critical initiatives within our community and beyond."

Kessler assumed her role in December 2024 and will be based out of Governor Rendell's home office in Philadelphia, further cementing her dedication to the city and its enduring legacy.

Press Contact:

McKenna Young, SVP, Brian Communications

[email protected]

(330) 714-1882

SOURCE Edward G. Rendell, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED