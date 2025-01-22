Robert Half Announces Schedule For Fourth-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call
Date
1/22/2025 4:18:14 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI ) today announced it expects to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, January 29, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EST. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EST on January 29, following the release. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 2689591.
A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 29 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit . The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf .
About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at roberthalf .
SOURCE Robert Half
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22012025003732001241ID1109119476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.