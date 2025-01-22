Revolutionising Indian Railways: 400 Vande Bharat Trains, Enhanced Features And Kavach Safety Tech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The of Finance has reiterated its commitment to transforming Indian Railways through ambitious projects such as the of energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains and the implementation of Kavach, a world-class indigenous safety technology.

These initiatives are integral to realizing the government's vision of modernizing the railway under PM Gati Shakti and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Ministry of Finance posted on X,“With 68 operational Vande Bharat trains already running, Indian Railways is in process of selecting partners to indigenously manufacture Efficient Vande Bharat trains in India. #BudgetForViksitBharat”

Indian Railways is set to develop and manufacture 400 next-generation Vande Bharat trains over the next three years. These new trains will feature enhanced energy efficiency and superior passenger comfort.

This ambitious target aligns with the 2022-23 budget announcements aimed at boosting India's domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Currently, 68 Vande Bharat Express trains are operational across 15 zones , offering fast and comfortable travel with 136 train numbers in service. Progress in manufacturing additional trains includes- Tender No. WTA-527: Contracts for procuring 200 train sets have been finalized, tender no. WTA-529: A tender for 100 lightweight aluminum-bodied train sets was discharged on administrative grounds.

The focus on indigenous manufacturing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in the railway sector.

Ministry of Finance posted on X, "Kavach is indigenously developed world-class technology that enhances safety and capacity augmentation of Indian Railways. #BudgetForViksitBharat"

In addition to modernizing rolling stock , the deployment of Kavach technology is enhancing railway safety and capacity. Kavach, an indigenously developed advanced system, is designed to prevent collisions and ensure efficient train operations.