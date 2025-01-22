Revmedica Gains FDA Safer Technologies Program (Step) Acceptance And Expands IP Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RevMedica becomes the only Endo Stapling accepted into FDA's STeP. The Company also expands its intellectual property protection with 5 new patents.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevMedicaTM, Inc. is pleased to announce its' Endo Stapling Platform has been accepted into the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Safer Technologies Program (STeP).

Acceptance into the FDA's Safer Technologies Program is reserved for "medical devices that are reasonably expected to significantly improve the safety of currently available treatments." The program is intended to expedite development, assessment, and regulatory review by means of interactive communication with the FDA as the program progresses.

"The STeP designation offers additional validation of the unique advantages of our stapling platform," states Tom Wenchell, Chief Executive Officer, RevMedica. "This is the product of many years spent listening to surgeons describe their need for objective, real-time data currently lacking in today's stapling devices. We are fortunate to have such an experienced team of surgical stapling experts on staff to make this product a reality." Tom will be participating in a panel discussion at the SAGES[1] NBT Innovation Weekend on "My Favorite Unmet Surgical Need," Saturday, January 25th, to highlight these advancements.

Also, RevMedica announced the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio through the issuance of 5 new U.S. Patents, bringing the total to 20 US and 5 foreign issued patents. "We continue to build a strong foundation to bolster our unique offering and will continue to protect these advancements in the U.S. and abroad," concluded Tom.

About RevMedica

RevMedica, backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, is a pioneering medical technology company set to revolutionize the way surgeons approach soft tissue management. With a mission focused on optimizing clinical decision-making and elevating patient safety, RevMedica aims to achieve these objectives through the development of cost-effective, environmentally-friendly, surgical systems. RevMedica is passionate about delivering enabling technology, better clinical results and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at revmedica

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Wenchell, Chief Executive Officer

RevMedica, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

revmedica

[1] SAGES is the Society Of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and more information about the NBT Innovation weekend can be found at .

SOURCE RevMedica, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED