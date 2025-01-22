Donald Trump's Presidency Presents Benjamin Netanyahu With A Crisis That Could Be Existential Here's Why

Author: John Strawson

Having agreed to a complex ceasefire in Gaza under pressure from the incoming US president, Donald Trump, now confronts a range of international and domestic challenges.

On his doorstep, he needs to decide whether to complete the Gaza deal and the future governance of the strip. In the wider region he will need to decide on what, if any, action he wants to take against Iran's nuclear sites as well as how to respond to what Saudi Arabia wants in return for a normalisation of relations: steps towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

Each issue intimately connects US interests in the region with the course of Israeli politics. The choices Netanyahu makes will determine his future and have important consequences for the region.

Having spent much of his career trying to reduce Israel's dependence on America, he now finds himself trapped in the spider web of Trump's world, beholden to the policy choices of his major sponsor in Washington.

It's an uncomfortable situation for a leader who has, after all, in recent months decisively changed the strategic balance in the Middle East. Israel's defeat of Hezbollah deprived Assad of important military resources, contributing to the fall of his regime which in turn put Iran on the back foot.

But Netanyahu's moment of strength looks rather brittle.

The Gaza deal, which has already seen the return of three hostages, is overwhelmingly backed by the Israeli public , but has thrown his own cabinet into turmoil. The final vote was 24 in favour and eight against. Those against included not just members of far-right parties, but also two ministers from Likud , his own party.

This could auger a realignment of political forces for Netanyahu. He must balance shifting loyalties of Israeli politicians with the new Trump administration's Middle East priorities. Those were no doubt seen even before in the presidential inauguration, when Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff arrived to inform the Israeli prime minister that the Gaza ceasefire agreement – on the table since May – had to be agreed before Trump became president.

Most important for the US is to boost relations with the Saudi Arabia, seen as a major counterweight to China's influence in the region. The US-Saudi military and technical cooperation agreement negotiated in 2023, since the first Trump term, is seen as critical to a new regional security architecture. Part of that is Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel in the context of progress toward a two-state solution.

It is likely that Wikoff offered Netanyahu some incentives. That could well have included freedom of action against Hamas in the West Bank. If so, this could explain the major Israeli operation in Jenin this week .

It may also be that Trump himself is considering joint US-Israeli military action to eliminate Iran's nuclear programme something would coincide with Netanyahu's long-held position.

Within Israel itself, Netanyahu knows that his recent military victories are widely supported – but he has now become a victim of his own political rhetoric. His war aims of destroying Hamas has evidently not been achieved. This was clearly underlined by the images of a throng of Hamas militants in military fatigues surrounding the three women hostages released on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) high command have regularly briefed the prime minister that the elimination of Hamas would be an impossible goal. But even in his address following the ceasefire agreement he repeated his policy. This leaves him politically vulnerable and places a major strain on his will to complete the deal.

The departure from the cabinet of national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, has been welcomed across the political spectrum . Ben Gvir's ally, the finance minister and leader of the far-right National Religious Party–Religious Zionism remains in the cabinet but is threatening to bring the government down unless Netanyahu ditches the ceasefire deal.

While the polls show that Netanyahu would lose an election if it was called now, his support as prime minister still exceeds opposition politicians Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid . However the far-right former prime minister, Naftali Bennet , has emerged a current favourite rival.

If he returned to politics, as is widely speculated, he would now win convincingly. Some voices on the right, who would normally support the prime minister, are now telling him his time is over.

To add to his woes, a recent opinion piece by the influential Eran Yashiv in a usually loyal newspaper advised Trump to dump Netanyahu if we wants to achieve his aims in the Middle East. Whether Trump accepts this advice, what is almost certainly is that he will become an increasingly important factor in Israeli politics.

Ceasefire deal

The urgent question will be whether Netanyahu will honour the ceasefire deal. He is caught between his inclination to return to military action to eradicate Hamas and the Israeli public's support for a deal that will involve the release of the rest of the hostages.

Critics in his cabinet will encourage him to take the military option, but this would endanger the lives to the hostages. That would come with a heavy political cost in public support and also alienate a US administration opposed to“forever wars”.

The resignation of IDF chief of staff, General Herz Halevi will be welcomed by Netanyahu who saw him as an opponent. But it will also raise questions about whether new military operations are wise at a time of turbulence at the top of the army.

Whether Netanyahu will take his military win over the past 15 months or see a return to action in Gaza as in his interest will be a calculation he will have to make. All the while he'll know that Washington is watching him closely and that the new president isn't necessarily his friend.