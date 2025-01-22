5Th Ave. Lumber Company Rebrands As S&L Lumber--5Th Ave. Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Honoring 100+ Years of Excellence While Looking Ahead to the Future
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5th Ave. Lumber Company, a cornerstone of central Ohio's building community for over 100 years, is excited to announce its rebrand to S&L Lumber: 5th Ave. Location. This change reflects the company's evolution while maintaining its long-standing commitment to exceptional customer service and top-quality building materials.
The rebrand to S&L Lumber-5th Ave. Location aims to promote greater brand recognition and simplicity, making it easier for customers to connect with the products and services they need. This change also reflects the company's alignment under parent company S&L Lumber, which manages a network of trusted lumber yards and millwork operations throughout central Ohio.
Located at 479 E. 5th Avenue in Columbus, S&L Lumber has met the diverse needs of builders and homeowners in Central Ohio since 1916. With a full-service lumberyard, wide selection of exterior products, and custom millwork services, it remains the region's premiere destination for hardware and building materials.
"Our new name, S&L Lumber, represents the same trusted service and quality our customers have relied on for decades, while also embracing a modern vision for the future," said Steven L Arnold: President of S&L Lumber. "This rebrand allows us to better connect with the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining the strong relationships that have always defined our business."
The rebrand, complete with a redesigned logo, is part of a larger effort to strengthen the brand's connection to the community while providing the best possible service experience. The company's dedication to creating a family-like atmosphere for both customers and employees remains unchanged, ensuring that central Ohio builders and homeowners feel supported every step of the way.
About S&L Lumber:
Serving central Ohio for over 100 years, S&L Lumber (formerly 5th Ave. Lumber) has been a leading provider of building materials in and around the Columbus area. With a focus on exceptional service and quality, the company offers a wide range of building materials, custom millwork, and a team of knowledgeable professionals dedicated to meeting customers' needs.
