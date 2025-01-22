MERIT Acquires OSOD, Expanding Capabilities In Early-Stage Drug Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yijun Huang, CEO of MERITMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MERIT, a global clinical trial endpoint and services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, announced today its acquisition of Madison-based OSOD, LLC. This strategic acquisition enhances MERIT's service offerings, enabling a seamless transition from preclinical to clinical phases of drug development.OSOD has a rich history spanning over 30 years in the field of ophthalmic preclinical drug development. Notably, OSOD's expertise in vision science has been instrumental in advancing several ophthalmic therapies from preclinical research to market approval, including Lucentis, Eylea, Xiidra, Susvimo, and Durysta."MERIT is delighted to welcome OSOD to our family. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to advance drug development and deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide," said Yijun Huang, CEO of MERIT. "Together, we will set new standards in the industry and drive forward the future of medicine.""OSOD has always been committed to excellence in early-stage ophthalmology research. Joining forces with MERIT allows us to extend our impact and contribute to the entire drug development continuum. Importantly, the entire management team, employees and our distributed network of experts in vision science and drug development remain committed to advancing the impact of OSOD in ocular drug development. We look forward to leveraging the resources and capabilities of MERIT to the benefit of our clients in bringing much needed therapeutics to the marketplace to benefit patients," said Christopher Murphy, CEO of OSOD. "We look forward to a collaborative and innovative future."About MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA and Shanghai, China. Learn more atAbout OSODOSOD is a consortium of recognized vision science and ocular development experts committed to accelerating the identification and development of ophthalmic therapies and devices. OSOD provides preclinical discovery, formulation/CMC, and non-clinical development services for every stage of ocular drug and device development. OSOD has conducted over 2000+ studies supporting 7+ approvals, both published and non-disclosed, in their 30-year history spanning the development process from initial iterative investigative studies to chronic GLP-compliant safety studies. Learn more at

