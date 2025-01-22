Journey Into The Wild: New Children’S Book JOHNNY IN THE WILD! Illustrates The Importance Of Technology-Free Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Young author considers how a digital native could survive without a phone in new from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A natural born storyteller, David L. Abernathy has been crafting adventure stories long before he could write. At the age of 10, he wrote“Johnny in the Wild!,” the story of a digital native who finds himself stranded in the woods without any form of technology. Wildly humorous and brimming with valuable life lessons, this coming-of-age tale features a boy protagonist and includes colorful illustrations and comic strips, taking a cue from the author's two favorite series,“Big Nate” and“Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Inviting young readers to journey into the wild, Abernathy shares how spending time away from technology is the key to survival.

In“Johnny in the Wild,” Johnny Johnson breaks his phone and will be forced to socialize with his visiting grandparents⎯the horror! But when his wise grandfather suggests an adventure that leaves him stranded and lost in the wilderness, he must rely on his survival skills instead of his device. Discovering the importance of family along the way, he transforms from a tech-dependent boy to a resilient, resourceful adolescent.“Lost in the woods, Johnny is forced to grow up a bit, and the experience allows him to see that there are more important things in life than technology,” Abernethy says.

“Johnny in the Wild” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

David L. Abernethy is a young author with a passion for storytelling. Engaging in bookmaking even before mastering writing, he created illustrations and narrated tales to his father. Alongside his literary pursuits, he collaborates with his brother, Michael, and parents, Don and Angie, on YouTube channels“McMan Boy” and“Bubbles and Piggy.” Brimming with visual elements, his writing resonates particularly with middle-grade aged boys, a testament to his youthful perspective. He lives in South Carolina with his family.

For more information on David and his work, please visit his YouTube channels or follow him on Instagram.

Instagram: bat boi37

YouTube: McMan Boy and Bubbles and Piggy

Media Contact:

David L. Abernethy

Email: ...

Attachment

Johnny in the Wild

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...