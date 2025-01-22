Vidrio Financial And Prime Quadrant Announce Expanded Partnership For Greater Alternative Portfolio Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidrio ("Vidrio"), a provider of integrated software solutions and managed data services for global allocators in alternatives, today announced an expansion to their relationship with Prime Quadrant , a premier global advisory and consulting firm for Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) families.

The current Prime Quadrant relationship includes supporting portfolio management, valuation, and investment monitoring processes for Prime Quadrant's Access Fund vehicles.

Today, under the newly expanded relationship with Prime Quadrant, in addition to the previous integration with Addepar, Vidrio is expanding to integrate with iCapital and Apex Group to cover Prime Quadrant's full range of investment vehicles, including hedge funds and private market fund of funds (consisting of real assets, venture capital, private equity, and private credit).

This added integration will further Prime Quadrant's use of Vidrio's integrated software solution for transaction management and execution, performance and valuation, and Vidrio's suite of enhanced hedge fund and private market portfolio monitoring analytics.

"Vidrio Financial is thrilled to expand our partnership with Prime Quadrant, continuing to provide an integrated platform solution to meet their complex alternative investing and trade execution requirements. Vidrio continues to prove, through flexible enhancements, that we are a premier partner for our clients who are integrating data providers to actively invest in alternatives across hedge funds and private market vehicles," said Federico De Giorgis, President, Vidrio Financial.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Vidrio, as their innovative platform will enhance our ability to provide sophisticated investment strategies and solutions for our client families. This expanded partnership allows us to further optimize our alternative investment portfolio management, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional products to our client families in a rapidly evolving market," said Alex Da Costa, Chief Investment Strategist, Prime Quadrant.

Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial ( ) provides managed data services and portfolio management software to allocators. Our alternative investment solution empowers investors to take control of their investments.

Prime Quadrant

Prime Quadrant, recognized as one of the Best Places to Work, proudly serves over 200 affluent families across North America, consulting on assets exceeding USD 18 billion. Our mission is to empower families for the future, addressing their comprehensive financial, social, and human capital needs.

Media Inquiries:

Craig Allen, Managing Principal

Allen & Associates Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Vidrio Financial

