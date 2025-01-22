FIRST BLOOMSBURG AND DANVILLE FASTBRIDGE FIBER CUSTOMERS ACTIVATED
Date
1/22/2025 10:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber , a Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, is excited to announce that it has begun activating customers on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Network in the Town of Bloomsburg and the Danville Borough.
FastBridge Fiber is committed to bringing these bustling communities located along the Susquehanna River a superior fiber internet experience, helping to meet their growing connectivity needs.
Construction of the 100% fiber-optic network is ongoing in Bloomsburg and Danville, with new neighborhoods coming online in stages over the next few months.
FastBridge Fiber is redefining the internet experience for residents, offering:
Symmetrical Speeds Up to 2 Gbps : Ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work.
Simple, Simple Pricing : No hidden fees, no contracts, and unlimited data.
Professional Installation : Free with all plans.
Superior Reliability : A future-ready network designed to support all your devices.
Residents interested in service can check availability, see launch promotions with pricing plans, and sign up for service at fastbridgefiber/check-availability .
For more information about FastBridge Fiber and the benefits of fiber internet visit, fastbridgefiber .
About FastBridge Fiber
FastBridge Fiber is a forward-thinking fiber-optic internet provider, delivering faster, more reliable internet to homes and businesses through a state-of-the-art, all-fiber network. Built for the future, FastBridge Fiber's network empowers seamless experiences for streaming, gaming, remote work, and beyond. With simple pricing, local customer care, and a commitment to advancing the communities it serves, FastBridge Fiber ensures its customers are connected to what matters most.
Media Contact:
Lynn Pope
[email protected]
SOURCE FastBridge Fiber
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22012025003732001241ID1109118148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.