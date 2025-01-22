Allergy Treatment Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 64.65 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.46%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global allergy size was valued at USD 34.57 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 36.80 billion in 2025 to USD 64.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many of the population suffer from allergies, frequently associated with a low quality of life characterized by the constant fear of allergen-induced reactions. Allergies hinder a person's productivity, so allergic conditions must be treated. Allergies occur when the body's immune system identifies specific substances as potentially harmful. These substances are known as allergens. An allergic reaction occurs when an allergen enters the body via the eyes, nose, skin, or digestive tract. Depending on the type of sensitivity, allergies can vary in severity. Most allergic diseases are interconnected and frequently exhibit symptoms similar to other allergies.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

Anxiety Related to Food Allergies Drives the Global Market

Approximately 6% to 8% of children under three and 3% of adults suffer from food allergies. It involves an immunogenic response to particular foods, including peanuts, shellfish, nuts, and fish in adults, and peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, and soy in children. The condition is much more severe in children unaware of how to avoid such allergens, and it can produce an allergic reaction very quickly. The painful symptoms associated with food allergies and the high incidence of anaphylaxis cause anxiety regarding food items, particularly in children who fear allergen exposure. This further contributes to occurrences such as phobia. It can also result in depression and post-traumatic stress, diminishing life quality.

Growth of On-Demand Pharmacy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous new companies are entering the pharmaceutical market with an on-demand service model to expand their market presence. The on-demand service provides customer-requested services. There are numerous causes for the increasing demand for on-demand medications. The convenience of acquiring medications, their availability 24 hours daily, seven days a week, and the ability to check and stock medications contribute to this demand. In addition, online and on-demand pharmacies are advantageous in the allergy treatment market, where monthly supplies of medications are purchased. People can select a monthly, quarterly, or even annual supply of medications, for which they are rewarded with additional discounts and exceptional offers to increase their platform adherence. These advantages drive the online sales of the on-demand pharmacy market and provide enormous growth opportunities for market vendors.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global allergy treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The segment's growth has been attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergies in the region, a mature market, and a rise in allergy-related risk factors. In addition, high awareness of allergic diseases in North America has contributed to the market for allergy treatments in the region. It has also increased the acceptance of newer therapies and medical devices for allergy management, such as immunotherapies, epinephrine autoinjectors, and inhalers, contributing to market expansion. As the region rapidly advances in industrialization and urbanization, allergy risk factors are also increasing. Multiple studies have shown that a lack of exposure to allergens in the environment during adolescent immune system development is one of the leading causes of allergies in adolescents and teenagers, making adolescents more susceptible to allergens.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period. Europe is experiencing an increase in the prevalence of allergies. More than 150 million people in the region are believed to suffer from allergies, making it one of the most prevalent choric conditions. In the next 15 years, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) predicts that nearly half of the European population will suffer from at least one allergy. In addition, approximately 17 to 30 percent of Europeans suffer from allergic rhinitis. In Europe, roughly 45 percent of the population between the ages of 20 and 45 suffers from allergic rhinitis. As the condition is grossly underdiagnosed, the prevalence is even greater in western Europe. In addition, the increasing number of companies offering immunotherapies is one of the key factors driving the expansion of the allergy treatment market. This has increased investments in clinical research concerning using SLIT and OIT, two relatively new allergy treatments.

Ask for Customization @

Key Highlights



The global allergy treatment market size was valued at USD 34.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 36.80 billion in 2025 to USD 64.65 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product type, the global allergy treatment market is divided into medication, immunotherapy, and emergency epinephrine. The medications segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global allergy treatment market is divided into rhinitis, food allergy, pollen allergy, skin allergy, anaphylaxis, and others. The rhinitis segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.21% over the forecast period.

Based on dosage form, the global allergy treatment market is bifurcated into oral, nasal, and others. The oral segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global allergy treatment market is divided into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online sales. The retail pharmacy segment is the largest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.51% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global allergy treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

SanofiGlaxoSmithKline plcDermapharm Holding SEJohnson & JohnsonALK-Abello A/SAllergy TherapeuticsF. Hoffman-La Roche LtdBoehringer Ingelheim International GmbHStallergenes GreerAimmune TherapeuticsBayer AGPerrigo Company plc

Recent Developments



March 2023- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled a meeting to review the new drug application for neffy®. Neffy could be the first non-injectable epinephrine nasal spray for treating type 1 allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. February 2023- Nectar Life Sciences announced the launch of its innovative, all-encompassing allergy care platform, Nectar. Nectar Allergy Drops, the first offering from the company's allergy treatment program, are personalized, sublingual immunotherapy drops that treat the root cause of allergies to provide lifelong relief.

Segmentation

By Product Type



Medications

Immunotherapy Emergency Epinephrine

By Indication



Rhinitis

Food Allergy

Pollen Allergy

Skin Allergy

Anaphylaxis Others

By Dosage Form



Oral

Nasal Others

By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy Online Sales

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa Latin America

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter