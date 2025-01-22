ASM CAPITAL GROUP LOOKS TO DOMINATE NEWLY DESIGNATED AMERICAN WHISKEY CATEGORY WITH FIRST AMERICAN SINGLE MALT-DEDICATED FUND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASM Capital Group , a trailblazing, new spirits fund elevating the newly commissioned American Single Malt Whiskey (ASM) category on a global scale, marks the official category designation from The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) with the announcement of the ASM Capital Whiskey Fund. The only fund 100% dedicated to the growth of the American Single Malt Whiskey category, the ASM Capital Whiskey Fund is on the ground floor with a strategic and proven whiskey barrel investing model.

Inspired by the craft renaissance, ASM Capital Group is led by exceptional talent from across the spirits and investment industries. Including, father-son duo, Rob and Hunter Robillard, Scott Sciberras, Ross Duignan and Ryan La Valle. With over 75+ years combined experience in the whiskey space and extensive background in both whiskey investing and asset management, the team has come together to launch the ASM Capital Whiskey Fund. The fund strives to elevate the newly recognized American Single Malt category amidst a consumer push towards premium spirits and provide an uncorrelated, diversification exposure within investment portfolios.

Rob, a New Hampshire native, picked up home distilling as a hobby to fill the gap in maple-flavored spirits. The result, Cabin Fever Maple Whiskey, became the first-ever TTB-registered flavored whiskey and sold to Diageo, the world's largest spirits company. With ASM Capital Group, Rob looks to be at the forefront of another newly designated category – the fund raised nearly $10M at the close of 2024 and a target raise goal of $250M by 2026 to continue purchasing barrels as the ASM category explodes.

"I like to say I prefer the road less traveled," said Rob Robillard, Founder and Manager of ASM Capital Group. "In the early 2000s, when new beer and wine brands were popping up left and right, I created flavored whiskey. I went from making Moonshine in my backyard from a couple of lobster pots welded together with a copper pipe stuffed with stainless-steel wool, to partnering with Diageo. Now, I'm looking to disrupt yet another new space with ASM Capital Group, leading the newly designated ASM category."

ASM Capital Group offers the opportunity to boost the allure and export appeal of the category worldwide. In its infancy stage, ASM is set to take market share from Scotch, bourbon and rye. The fund supports the newly defined category to compete with imports such as Scotch and Irish Whiskey as a premium, celebratory distillate.

"At ASM Capital Group, we bridge the gap between spirits brands, distilleries, exporters and forward-thinking investors to fuel growth and innovation in the American Single Malt category," said Hunter Robillard, Founder and Managing Partner of ASM Capital Group. "By investing in aged distillate, the one commodity that connects the industry, the fund is well-positioned to leverage the growing demand for mature returns."

The venture's barrel investing model is designed to meet and support the growing needs of homegrown brands seeking aged whiskey products in the global market in two to five years. Aged, quality whiskey fetches an impressive premium, though brands do not have the financial means to keep the barrels on their books during the multi-year aging process. This is where ASM Capital Group comes in. The group invests in barrels of American Single Malt Whiskey, storing and insuring them through the aging process, resulting in a valuable finished asset. For investors, this physical commodity is a low-risk asset filling distillation and production gap market needs – something that will continue to increase as the category booms. With a strong international partner network overcoming the usual barriers to whiskey investing, ASM Capital Group aims to level the supply imbalance and lead the marketplace with 60% ASM category ownership.

About ASM Capital Group

ASM Capital Group is a trailblazing, new spirits investment fund elevating the newly commissioned American Single Malt Whiskey category on a global scale. Led by father-son duo, Rob and Hunter Robillard, alongside exceptional talent in the spirits and investment space, it is the only fund 100% dedicated to the growth of the American Single Malt Whiskey category. Bridging the gap between spirits brands, distilleries, exporters and forward-thinking investors, the fund is designed to meet and support the growing needs of home-grown brands seeking aged whiskey products in the global market. By providing unique inventory capital solutions for distilleries and brands, ASM Capital Group is positioned to be the leading supplier of matured American Single Malt inventory worldwide. Additional information on ASM Capital Group can be found on their website at .

