Auto Link Announces New Partnership With Repairpal To Enhance Auto-Lending Success For Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Auto Link's best-in-class solution offers a complete suite of tools for institutions, including a web interface, marketing library, social portal, training tools, and in-depth analytics. Each institution can now streamline its lending processes while enhancing customer engagement through Auto Link's built-in loyalty feature. Customers who finance a vehicle with an Auto customer will automatically receive a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership, offering discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an innovative Electronic Glove Box® app, accessible via desktop and mobile.

Additionally, through this partnership, Auto Link customers will benefit from the integration of RepairPal's Car Genius, offering expert guidance on vehicle repair and maintenance. Car Genius provides answers to car owners' questions from highly-qualified former technicians to help them navigate repair needs and connect with Certified RepairPal shops. This added value will enhance customer satisfaction by ensuring members have reliable automotive advice and support at their fingertips.

"The partnership with RepairPal brings significant value to both financial institutions and their members by combining our leading-edge auto-lending platform with RepairPal's vast network of Certified, trusted repair shops. Together, we are helping financial institutions deliver a seamless car-buying and lending experience, while providing their members with ongoing vehicle maintenance support through the myEZ Car Care loyalty program."

-Ed Bourgeois, Founder & CEO at Auto Link

Key Benefits of the RepairPal and Auto Link Partnership:



Seamless Auto Lending Integration: Financial institutions can now fully integrate Auto Link's tools into their existing auto-lending programs, offering members a smooth and efficient car-buying experience with real-time loan leads, inventory search, and personalized financing options.

Enhanced Customer Engagement: Auto Link's marketing library, social media portal, and automated campaigns help financial institutions stay connected with their members and drive more loans.

Loyalty Program for Members: Through the myEZ Car Care loyalty membership, members can access discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and use the Electronic Glove Box® app to keep track of their vehicle's maintenance, further enhancing their customer experience. Vehicle Maintenance Support: With RepairPal's Car GeniusTM and a network of 3,800 Certified repair facilities, Auto Link members can receive expert automotive advice and high-quality repairs, fostering long-term customer satisfaction and trust.

"Our partnership with Auto Link is a natural extension of RepairPal's mission to provide reliable, transparent, and accessible automotive services. By integrating our resources with Auto Link's innovative auto-lending tools, we're helping financial institutions offer more value to their customers, from the car-buying process to ongoing maintenance and support."

-Kathleen Long, Chief Revenue Officer at RepairPal

About Auto Link

Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution for financial institutions, offering a suite of tools to manage vehicle lending from start to finish. This includes a robust web interface, marketing tools, training, analytics, and a customer loyalty program. Auto Link is designed to help financial institutions attract more auto loans while improving the customer experience. Learn more at .

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large, trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, and Consumer Reports send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at RepairPal.

Contact:

Chris Miller

804-387-3026

[email protected]

SOURCE Auto Link