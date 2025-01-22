Monitoring And Compliance Leader Sonicu Introduces Service Packages To Simplify Deployment And Deliver Lifetime ROI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sonicu+ Designed to Ease Implementation and Drive Lifetime Value with Packages Tailored for every and Organization

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading provider of cloud-based temperature and environmental monitoring solutions is introducing a comprehensive suite of service solutions designed to help clients drive even greater value from their monitoring investment.

Sonicu+ is the new offering from one of the fastest-growing compliance monitoring companies in North America.

The comprehensive services offering is designed to help organizations deploy, validate, and ensure lifetime value from their monitoring system.

Customers are able to select all six offerings or choose ad hoc from the menu of offerings to fit their specific needs, according to Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.

"We recognize that every organization has unique and specific needs about how they deploy and support their monitoring, and we've built these packages to fit the needs across the customer experience," Mundell said.

"From initial onboarding and IQ/OQ validation to lifetime support of their complete solution to certification training, we've designed offerings that fill unique customer requirements."

Customers can select from one or all of the following offerings:



Professional Installation

IQ/OQ Validation

Advanced SoniCloud Site Setup

Preventative Advanced Service Level Agreement

Comprehensive Advanced Service Level Agreement User Certification

Sonicu has provided professional installation and IQ/OQ validations for scores of customers for years, and has worked with many enterprise customers to build Advanced Service Level Agreements focused on long-term return on investment.

The addition of Advanced SoniCloud Site Setup and User Certification training is the result of customers requesting specific support establishing their SoniCloud monitoring platform and advanced training to ensure their in-house monitoring administrators have all the knowledge to leverage the system to its full potential.

All Sonicu customers receive introductory SoniCloud training from their dedicated Customer Success Manager and also have access to on-demand training from Sonicu Academy. Sonicu hosts free monthly refresher courses for all users.

Based in Indianapolis with customers in every state across various industries, Sonicu is a leading provider of monitoring and compliance solutions for some of the most respected names in healthcare, life science, and the food service industries.

The hardware-enabled software solution offers a full suite of temperature and environmental monitoring solutions as well as facility monitoring solutions that help organizations protect vital assets, automate cumbersome compliance and streamline labor productivity.

Sonicu boasts a redundancy-rich set of hardware and software features like power outage alerts and alarm validation designed to meet the strictest compliance requirements from federal, state and other regulatory agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration and the Joint Commission.

Contact : Bryan Mitchell, 317-468-2345, [email protected

SOURCE Sonicu

