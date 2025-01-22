عربي


New Pedestrian Overpass Constructed On M2 Baku-Alat-Gazakh Highway

1/22/2025 8:11:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has constructed another pedestrian overpass. The new overpass has been built at the 262.5 km mark of the M2 Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia State Border highway, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the metal-constructed overpass is 46 meters long, 3.2 meters wide, and 5.5 meters high from the road level.

As part of the project, landscaping works have been carried out around the overpass, and bus stops have been installed on both sides of the road.

The pedestrian overpass, built using modern technologies and high-quality materials, will ensure that pedestrians can safely and conveniently cross the highway.

AzerNews

