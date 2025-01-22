New Pedestrian Overpass Constructed On M2 Baku-Alat-Gazakh Highway
The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has constructed
another pedestrian overpass. The new overpass has been built at the
262.5 km mark of the M2 Baku-Alat-Gazakh-Georgia State Border
highway, Azernews reports.
It is reported that the metal-constructed overpass is 46 meters
long, 3.2 meters wide, and 5.5 meters high from the road level.
As part of the project, landscaping works have been carried out
around the overpass, and bus stops have been installed on both
sides of the road.
The pedestrian overpass, built using modern technologies and
high-quality materials, will ensure that pedestrians can safely and
conveniently cross the highway.
