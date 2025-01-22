Uber Eats And The Home Depot Team Up To Bring On-Demand And Scheduled Delivery To Customers Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Uber Eats and The Home Depot

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER ) is excited to announce a new partnership with The Home Depot (NYSE: HD ), the world's largest home improvement retailer. Starting today, customers can order Home Depot products through the Uber Eats app for convenient on-demand or scheduled delivery.

This collaboration will make home improvement projects easier than ever, providing quick access to essential tools, supplies, and more delivered to doorsteps and job sites. Whether you're a professional contractor on a tight deadline or a DIY enthusiast tackling a weekend project, Uber Eats and The Home Depot are here to help get the job done.

Uber users can browse an extensive selection of Home Depot products from more than 2,000 store locations.

Home Improvement Convenience Meets Efficiency

Through this new offering, Uber Eats users can browse an extensive selection of Home Depot products from more than 2,000 store locations across the country, including tools, building materials, gardening supplies, and more, directly within the app. Deliveries can be requested for on-demand service or scheduled at a convenient time, ensuring flexibility for customers' busy lives.

A Shared Commitment to Innovation

"Teaming up with The Home Depot is a new step forward in serving consumers through delivery in even more aspects of their lives," said Hashim Amin, Head of North American Grocery and Retail Delivery at Uber Eats. "Together, we're breaking down barriers and making it easier for people to access the products they need for their projects, all from the convenience of their phone or computer, with the reliability Uber is known for."

"Our stores are core to The Home Depot's business, and expanding our e-commerce capabilities is a key part of our efforts to deliver a seamless interconnected shopping experience," said Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president of online The Home Depot. "By complementing our current same-day and next-day delivery services on homedepot with Uber Eats' speedy and user-friendly platform, we're offering more options to serve our customers however they prefer to shop."

How It Works



Browse: Open the Uber Eats app, navigate to a Home Depot store, and explore a curated selection of products.

Order: Add items to your cart, choose your delivery time (on-demand or scheduled), and check out. Track: Follow your delivery in real-time, from the store to your door.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 55 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company operated a total of 2,345 retail stores and over 780 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Uber

