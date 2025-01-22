New Marketplace Solution Released For GPSR Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex OgilvieSTIRLING, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new service to help meet those in need of meeting new marketplace GPSR regulations has been launched. The service addresses the new General Product Safety Regulation introduced by the EU in December 2024.Seller Dynamics provides help in managing and uploading the various regulatory and safety information required by listings on platforms such as Amazon and eBay. The service is provided to existing and new users of Seller Dynamics, a marketplace management service.“We could see that a great many UK online sellers, selling into the EU, would find the new regulations challenging, that's why we added the new capability”, explained Alex Ogilvie, Managing Director at Seller Dynamics.“We hope that this ensures UK sellers simply don't give up selling into the EU and Northern Ireland.”The service allows images, safety, instruction and general product documentation to be uploaded in bulk, with additional areas for manufacturer and EU Responsible person information.UK government guidance about complying with GPSR can be found at .AboutSeller Dynamics is a marketplace management service providing dynamic repricing, order management , listing compliance and stock control services for marketplace sellers. It is provided by privately owned Objective Associates Limited, a software development firm based in Stirling, Scotland.###

