(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel announced a plan to recruit more young volunteers into the country's military, responding to the growing number of security threats, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to the on Monday, Macron emphasized the need for France to adapt and prepare for both the continuation of the war and the challenges that will follow.



Macron stated that the war in Ukraine is unlikely to end soon and that France’s priority is to ensure Ukraine can withstand the conflict and engage in future negotiations from a position of strength. He also stressed the importance of preparing for post-conflict security, offering Ukraine guarantees against future aggression while safeguarding France's own security.



The French leader outlined plans to attract and better support young volunteers to join the military, avoiding the reinstatement of mandatory national service, which was abolished in 2001. He has tasked government and military officials with coming up with proposals by May to improve recruitment and training efforts. Macron’s goal is to increase the military to 210,000 active members and 80,000 reservists by 2030.



In related discussions, Macron has explored the possibility of deploying Western peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, a suggestion that was met with mixed reactions from European leaders. Russia has warned that foreign troops in Ukraine could become legitimate targets and has cautioned against any peacekeeping initiatives without proper negotiations.

