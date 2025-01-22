(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global for Wearable Sensors and Actuators 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Wearable Sensors and Actuators continues to experience robust growth, with total wearable device shipments exceeding 1.2 billion units in 2024. The sensor and actuator component market shows even stronger growth, exceeding 5 billion units in 2024.

Consumer wearables represent the largest market segment, driven by increasing demand for health monitoring, fitness tracking, and augmented reality applications. Key product categories include smartwatches, fitness bands, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) systems. These devices commonly integrate pressure sensors, inertial measurement units (IMUs), and microphones. The medical wearables segment focuses on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and hearing aids, aimed at reducing healthcare costs and enabling remote patient monitoring.

MEMS pressure sensors and photoplethysmography (PPG) modules generate significant revenue in this sector. Industrial applications are experiencing growth through Industry 4.0 initiatives and 5G implementation, with emphasis on employee wellness monitoring and task guidance systems. These applications primarily utilize IMUs, microphones, and eCompass sensors.

Technological advancement is driven by several key trends:



Integration of AI/ML capabilities at the sensor level

Development of 300mm fab production to scale manufacturing

Innovation in MEMS microspeakers

Increased investment in non-invasive glucose monitoring Enhanced sensor fusion combining multiple technologies

The market saw significant developments in 2024, including Samsung's entry into the smart ring sector and increased adoption of MEMS microspeakers in TWS earbuds. Companies like Meta and Snap have introduced advanced AR headsets, creating new opportunities for sensor integration.

Future growth areas include:



Expansion of hearables technology

Development of non-invasive glucose monitoring solutions

Advanced AR/VR headset applications Integration of AI for enhanced functionality without additional hardware

The industry is consolidating around primary form factors including watches, rings, and patches, with AI-driven software improvements expected to expand sensor capabilities. Manufacturers are focusing on combining design excellence with enhanced functionality and user experience, while meeting increasingly stringent medical standards for biosignal detection. This dynamic market continues to evolve through technological innovation, with particular emphasis on improving sensor accuracy, expanding AI capabilities, and developing new applications across consumer, medical, and industrial sectors.

The Global Market for Wearable Sensors and Actuators 2025-2035 provides detailed analysis and forecasts for the rapidly expanding wearable sensors and actuators market, examining key technologies, materials, applications, and market opportunities through 2035. The report offers deep insights into this dynamic sector that sits at the intersection of consumer electronics, healthcare, sports/fitness, and industrial applications.

Key Technologies Covered include:



Motion and inertial sensors (accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers)

Optical sensors (PPG, spectroscopy, photodetectors)

Force and pressure sensors

Strain sensors

Chemical and biosensors

Quantum sensors

Wearable electrodes

Haptic actuators

Piezoelectric actuators

Shape memory alloys

Electroactive polymers Emerging sensor technologies

Materials and Components Analysis:



Substrate materials (polymers, textiles, elastomers)

Conductive materials (metals, conductive polymers, carbon-based)

Energy storage materials

Smart materials

Biocompatible materials

Packaging materials Emerging materials (2D materials, metamaterials)

Application Markets:



Healthcare and medical monitoring

Consumer electronics and smartwatches

Sports and fitness tracking

Industrial and enterprise applications

Military and defense

Entertainment and gaming

Automotive applications Emerging applications

The report provides detailed analysis of:



Market drivers and trends

Manufacturing processes

Supply chain dynamics

Regulatory landscape

Patent analysis

Competitive landscape

Regional market analysis

Investment opportunities

Detailed market forecasts 2025-2035

Technology assessment and roadmaps Analysis of 345 companies. The comprehensive company coverage spans the entire wearable sensor and actuator ecosystem from established market leaders to innovative start-ups across consumer electronics, healthcare, sports/fitness, and industrial applications.

Select companies profiled include:







Abbott Diabetes Care



AAC Technologies



Analog Devices



Apple



ams OSRAM



Bosch Sensortec



Dexcom



Fitbit



Garmin



Google



Honeywell



Huawei



Infineon Technologies



Knowles



Magic Leap



Meta



Microsoft



muRata



Omron



Philips Healthcare



Qualcomm



Rockley Photonics



Samsung



Sensirion



Silicon Labs



Sony



STMicroelectronics



TDK Group



TE Connectivity



Valencell



Aidar Health



Biolinq



Bloomlife



CardiacSense



Cipher Skin



Empatica



Epicore Biosystems



Oura



PhotonWear



GraphWear Technologies



Movano



Nanowear



Nutromics



Quantum Operation



Plantiga



Rockley Photonics



Somalytics



StretchSense



and Vitality



TDK TE Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Wearable technology

1.2 Key functions of wearable technology

1.3 Evolution of sensors and actuators

1.4 Advancements in AI and integrated sensors

1.5 Technology roadmap

1.6 Manufacturing processes

1.7 Market trends

1.8 Technology trends

1.9 Market outlook

2 SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 Motion Sensors

2.2 Optical Sensors

2.3 Force Sensors

2.4 Strain Sensors

2.5 Chemical Sensors

2.6 Biosensors

2.7 Quantum Sensors

2.8 Wearable Electrodes

2.9 Emerging Sensor Technologies

2.10 Integration and Packaging

3 ACTUATOR TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Overview

3.2 Haptic Actuators

3.3 Vibrational Motors

3.4 Piezoelectric Actuators

3.5 Shape Memory Alloys

3.6 Electroactive Polymers

3.7 Micro-pumps and Valves

3.8 Novel Actuator Technologies

3.9 Integration and Control

4 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

4.1 Substrates and Flexible Electronics

4.2 Conductive Materials

4.3 Energy Storage Materials

4.4 Packaging Materials

4.5 Smart Materials

4.6 Biocompatible Materials

4.7 Emerging Materials

5 APPLICATION MARKETS

5.1 Healthcare and Medical

5.1.1 Electronic skin patches

5.1.2 Remote patient monitoring

5.1.3 Diagnostics

5.1.4 Therapy and drug delivery

5.1.5 Rehabilitation

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.1 Wrist-worn sensing technologies

5.2.2 Established sensor hardware

5.2.3 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

5.2.4 Minimally invasive glucose monitoring

5.2.5 Wrist-worn communication technologies

5.2.6 Luxury and traditional watch industry

5.2.7 Smart-strap technologies

5.2.8 Sensing

5.2.9 Actuating

5.2.10 Smartwatches

5.2.11 Fitness trackers

5.2.12 Smart clothing

5.2.13 AR/VR devices

5.3 Sports and Fitness

5.3.1 Performance Monitoring

5.3.2 Hydration sensors

5.3.3 Wearable sweat sensors

5.3.4 Injury Prevention

5.4 Industrial and Enterprise

5.4.1 Worker Safety

5.4.2 Productivity Enhancement

5.5 Military and Defense

5.6 Entertainment and Gaming

5.6.1 Motion Control

5.6.2 Immersive Experiences

5.7 Automotive

5.7.1 Driver Monitoring

5.7.2 Comfort and Control

5.8 Emerging Applications

5.8.1 Smart Homes

5.8.2 Personal Safety

5.8.3 Fashion Technology

6 MANUFACTURING AND FABRICATION

6.1 Traditional Manufacturing Methods

6.2 Printed Electronics

6.3 Roll-to-Roll Processing

6.4 Additive Manufacturing

6.5 Integration Technologies

6.6 Quality Control and Testing

6.7 Cost Analysis

7 TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

7.1 Miniaturization

7.2 Energy Efficiency

7.3 Wireless Technologies

7.4 Data Processing and AI

7.5 Materials Innovation

7.6 Integration Trends

7.7 Sustainability

8 MARKET FORECASTS

8.1 Consumer Wearables

8.2 Medical Wearables

8.3 Industrial Wearables

9 COMPANY PROFILES (342 company profiles)

