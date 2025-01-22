Unbeatable Price Drop at Croma’s Republic Day 2025 Sale, Savings You Will Never Forget

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd January 2025: This Republic Day, Croma is offering savings worth remembering with massive price drops on electronics and home appliances. The eagerly awaited Republic Day Sale, running from January 16 to 26, 2025, is packed with incredible deals both in-store and online at and Tata Neu.

Croma’s Republic Day Sale offers consumers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their lifestyle with the best prices on a wide selection of electronics and home appliances. From January 23, beat the heat with the Croma 1.5T 3 Star AC starting at ₹25,690*, or revamp your kitchen with a Croma 303L Frost Free Refrigerator starting at ₹24,590*. Make laundry easier with a Croma 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine starting at ₹14,390*, or opt for the Croma 7Kg Front Load Washing Machine starting at ₹21,690*. Home entertainment enthusiasts can grab the 55-inch UHD TV starting at ₹30,990* or the premium 65-inch UHD Google TV for just ₹42,990*. Tech-savvy shoppers can enjoy unbeatable deals with the Intel i3 Laptop starting at ₹26,530. For those looking for the latest gadgets, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 starts at just ₹98,990*, while the Apple iPhone 16 is priced from ₹39,490*.



To make purchases even more rewarding, consumers can avail of special offers with up to ₹26,000 instant cashback on select bank cards from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Amex, BoB Cards, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, South Indian Bank, and HSBC. In addition, consumers can also avail of up to ₹26,000 cashback through consumer finance providers like Bajaj Finserv, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank.



Shibashish Roy, Chief Executive Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “Croma's Republic Day Sale underscores our commitment to delivering savings that our consumers will find worth remembering. With exclusive offers and partnerships with leading banks and consumer finance providers, we aim to make top-quality electronics and appliances accessible to all. Whether you're shopping in-store or online, our vast range of options ensures something for everyone.”



With over 550+ stores nationwide and a seamless online shopping experience at , Croma ensures that consumers across India can enjoy these exceptional deals and upgrade their lifestyle during this Republic Day Sale.



Hurry! Visit your nearest Croma store or shop online to make the most of these savings. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring home your favourite electronics and appliances at unmatched prices.



*Terms and conditions apply. Offers valid till January 26, 2025.





