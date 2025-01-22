Teachers Of Art Education Institutions Informed About Creative Center
Cultural and Creative Industries Development Center,established
by the Culture Ministry, has been presented for a group of teachers
hired for music and art schools and centers,
Azernews reports.
Head of the Culture Ministry`s Department of Creative Industries
and Digital Development Rashad Azizov, who spoke at the event,
provided detailed information about the Creative Center. He noted
that the main goal of the Creative Center, which was opened in
December last year, is to support young talents, improve their
qualifications and create conditions for the realization of their
creative potential.
"It is also to implement projects in the field of cultural and
creative industries, support the formation and development of new
entrepreneurial entities and startups in this field. The main goals
are to help increase the creation and export of local creative
products and services, and to attract talented young people from
the regions in relevant areas. Currently, the Creative Center is
implementing a number of successful projects, including three
incubation programs: music, "Gametech", "Cultech". Within the
framework of these programs, 20 new startups have already been
created, and in total more than 50 residents use the services of
the center," Rashad Azizov said.
The center holds master classes and trainings on the use of
artificial intelligence in the fields of animation, music and film
industry, design, and creativity within the framework of the Ai4Art
project.
More than 200 young people participate in these educational
programs. The center also includes the "Yaradıcı Market" market
platform and the Yaradıcı Edu educational center.
Young teachers can use the opportunities of the Creative Center
to realize their ideas in the relevant field, he added.
